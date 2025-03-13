Bhava-Ganga: Sonal Mansingh’s dance-drama to stir hearts and minds in Delhi

Come March 18, 2025, the iconic Stein Auditorium at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, will witness a mesmerizing fusion of art and activism. Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Sonal Mansingh, one of India’s most revered cultural figures, is going to unveil her latest creation, ‘Bhava-Ganga’, a dance-theatre production that delves deep into history while addressing contemporary social issues.

Presented by Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth (Centre for Indian Classical Dances), an institution founded by Dr. Mansingh, ‘Bhava-Ganga’ is more than just a performance—it’s a soulful exploration of the mighty river Ganga and her timeless connection to Indian civilisation.

But beneath the flowing melodies and graceful movements lies a powerful commentary on social equality and women’s empowerment.

पद्म विभूषण डॉ. सोनल मानसिंह जी के ओजस्वी शब्दों में पुनर्जीवित हो रही है वह दिव्य गाथा—भगीरथ की अखंड साधना, अटूट श्रद्धा और तपस्या, जिसने माँ गंगा को धरती पर अवतरित किया। यह महाकाव्य गूँज उठेगा मंच पर भावगंगा के माध्यम से! 18 मार्च 2025, इंडिया हैबिटेट सेंटर, 7 pm. #BhavaGanga pic.twitter.com/I1q13kLrZb — Sonal Mansingh (@sonal_mansingh) March 13, 2025

“Ganga is not merely a river,” says Dr. Mansingh. “She has witnessed the rise and fall of empires, the struggles of mankind, and the eternal quest for purity and strength.”

Known for using dance as a medium to reflect on social realities, Dr. Mansingh has previously tackled themes like women’s rights, environmental protection, and cultural heritage. ‘Bhava-Ganga’ is another jewel in her artistic crown, blending mythology with modern-day concerns.

Through captivating storytelling and intricate choreography, the production takes the audience on a journey through time— from Bhagirath’s legendary penance to bring Ganga to Earth, to Lord Ram’s humble encounter with the boatman Kevat, and the divine moment when Lord Shiva begs for alms from Goddess Annapurna in Kashi. These timeless tales serve as metaphors for justice, equality, and environmental responsibility.

The production will feature the Repertory Group of the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD), an ensemble of talented performers who have been trained under Dr. Mansingh’s guidance. With their elegance and precision, they will breathe life into her visionary choreography, creating an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a history buff, or someone who cares deeply about social issues, ‘Bhava-Ganga’ promises to leave a lasting impact.

Mark your calendars for this unmissable cultural spectacle that will leave you both inspired and introspective.