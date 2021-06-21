NTPC, a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power, celebrated International Yoga Day through today. NTPC’s strength lies in its motivated, disciplined and efficient staff who are always ready to serve the nation in any situation. Keeping up with the world, NTPC Unchahar also took the help of a video conference to celebrate Yoga Day so that Yoga could land at home, with family.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga was practised through a video conference at NTPC Unchahar. Senior officers performed yoga session at Bal Bhawan and other employees through video conference. Before the start of yoga practice, Chief General Manager of NTPC Unchahar Bhola Nath gave his address, ‘Our motto should be Yoga for Peace, Harmony and Progress’.

He appreciated the NTPC personnel for spreading the message of Yoga. India is engaged in spreading the message of modern yoga from cities to villages and to the homes of poor and tribal communities. He emphasized the importance of making yoga an integral part of life.

NTPC Unchahar employees nurtured the culture of Yoga with family at their respective homes.

It is worth mentioning that this program is celebrated in NTPC Unchahar with complete solidarity since the time the Yoga practice was started by the Government of India in 2014. The program has been organized in a very systematic manner, in which there has been the participation of all sections.