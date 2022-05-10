Nero art Hub to organise six days group show of paintings “Urban Myths”

For art lovers, capital is all set to host a group of artists set to display their paintings with Nero art Hub all set to present “A group show of Paintings” that will bring the dash of Art into your lives that you all are craving for.

The show “Urban Myths” is curated by Ranbir Rathi who has extremely keen eyes for art and carves out the absolute best.

From 21 to 26 May, 2022 at Bikaner House from 11 am to 7 pm, the group exhibition is all set to bring together artists from diverse backgrounds who respond to the concept of urban myths in the here and now of modern living even as they revisit their roots in their own unique visual language.

Taken literally, myths are traditional narratives concerning the early history of people, usually of unknown origin, often related to religious beliefs, superstition or translations of real events that transmute over time into stories down the ages. As people migrate to towns and cities in search of livelihoods, they carry with them ancient stories of their rural settings.

On display are the works of a balanced mix of senior and emerging artists who offer an evocative panorama of individualized figurative and semi-abstract forms, using varying innovative techniques, experimentation, and expressive textures – cross-hatching, exaggerated detailing, thick brushstrokes, vibrant, unreal colours, and even moving out of the confines of a well-defined space.

Urbanization leads to a peculiar amalgamation of myths originating from diverse geographical habitat which are intermingled with the realities of everyday living that transform unknowingly into urban myths.

The figurative and symbolic connotations of a myth are widely held false beliefs or ideas. But when viewed through the artistic inner eye there is a blurring of myth and reality – artists create imagined worlds, sometimes surreal, sometimes meditative and metaphysical, sometimes nostalgic and dream-like, and at other times even more real and tangible than actual events.

While some of the artists have sought inspiration from nature and the cosmos, there are some who have gone back to the ancestries of human civilization. There are also those who have drawn from their close observation of the surroundings and interactions with places and people, offering psychological insights into human behaviour to unravel and deconstruct the nature of myths.

In the exhibition there are works that recreate tableaus from memory, while others re-imagine conceptual narratives. Then there are those where artists conjure up an illusory universe of their own making and yet others who use established icons, juxtaposing them with narratives of human history. Intermingling myth, fiction and lived reality seamlessly, the artists portray distinct, reimagined worlds.

The exhibition seeks to go beyond the frame, both literally and figuratively, with the objective of fostering an engaging dialogue between the the viewing public and the artists and their impactful visual stories.