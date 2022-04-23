Nav Shri Art & Culture organised 5th Passion Explosion Exhibition 2022.

Nav Shri Art & Culture organization organized the 5th Passion Explosion Exhibition 2022. This year’s exhibition is at Artizen Art Gallery, Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi. It started on 22nd April and will continue till 24th April.

This year 35 artists like Abhishek Tirkey from Delhi, Anushka Ghosh from West Bengal, Bharti Kaushik from Delhi, Burton Anthony Soares from Gujarat, Charu Singla from Punjab, Dhanish RS from Kerala have participated in this exhibition. Nominated artists of the All India Painting Competition and All India Crafts Competition have also participated in this exhibition.

A viewer will get a chance to view various arts and crafts all under one roof.

Mr. Mohit Manocha, President of Nav Shri Art & Culture Organisation says that he is trying his best to create a path to connect the artists to their destination. In this way, it will be easy for them to reach their destination. He further also says that through exhibitions he has been successful in promoting artists and instilling confidence in them.

Here are some of the artworks from the exhibition: