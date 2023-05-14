Mother’s Day: Emotional daughter pays tribute to her late mother

On the occasion of Mother’s Day today, a government official has penned an emotional note in memory of her late mother, recollecting her managerial, diplomatic and business skills.

In her two-page note, Samriddhi Sharma said: “Despite knowing she is no more, I say I love you mom every night before going to sleep. My mother was the only person I loved, the only person I trusted and the only person I talked to about everything. She had human qualities that I admire hugely: she was practical, tough, worldly, clear, judicious, effective, progressive, fun, and ambitious. She had exceptional managerial, diplomatic and business skills, and she did all of this with a very kind heart.”

The young bureaucrat went on to say: “She meant what she said, said what she meant and most important she was always on my side. No matter where I go, what I do she is there with me giving all her love to me and only me.”

She also mentioned that there was a big age gap between the daughter and the mother. “I don’t remember a single day without her by my side. It’s been 39 years of daughterhood, I’ve been a daughter a lot longer than I’ve been me. I am the youngest child born in her 40s, A daughter whom she had given her all despite having three sons,” she wrote.

Samriddhi said despite the age gap she and her mother were the best company to each other. “When I was a kid I wasn’t good at reciprocating the love I have been receiving but I’ve got better at it over the years. I tended to be her Vodafone puppy, wherever she went I followed and later as a teenager I had my best friend in my mom. I used to go out with her for movies and other stuff; despite the age gap we were the best company to each other. I still remember once, one of my friends’ fathers mistook my mom for my granny and told me “How are you comfortable going out with your Granny?” He had no idea he was talking about the coolest mom anyone could ever have.”

Recalling travel experiences with her mother, Samriddhi said, “We’ve travelled many places together, mostly coastal, because we both loved the sound of water. I remember her when I walk by a river, when I stand by a winter sea, when I see spring snowdrops and primroses. I obsessively grow the flower seeds my mother gave me.”

She further mentioned that her bond with her mother was deep and close and incredibly important to her.