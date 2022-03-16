What is meant by Abstract Painting?

Understanding abstract art is easy: all it requires is an open mind and a big imagination. When you look at the painting below, what do you see? Swirling shapes, an array of colourful patterns… The path of a flowing river cutting through fields of lush vegetation… or maybe you see pure energy and cosmic flow?

There is no right or wrong answer to this question. Abstract art is open to interpretation, and that is one of the beautiful things about it. Abstract art doesn’t jump out and declare “THIS is what I’m all about.” Instead, abstract art requires you to have an open, inquiring mind; you must enter the painting and see where it takes you.

Abstract art is an art that does not attempt to represent an accurate depiction of a visual reality but instead use shapes, colours, forms and gestural marks to achieve its effect.

“Everyone wants to understand art. Why not try to understand the song of a bird? …people who try to explain pictures are usually barking up the wrong tree.”— Pablo Picasso

Abstract art does not represent real things. It uses colours, lines, and shapes to make images that express feelings. The art is usually large in size. Abstract art has lines and figures everywhere, so the eye doesn’t focus on one particular point in the piece, like in traditional art.

This vocabulary is made up of six basic elements: Line, Texture, Shape, Form, Color, and Value. Whether you do abstract art, non-objective, or even realistic, you’ll find at least one, if not more, of these elements at work.

Abstract art enables the artist to perceive beyond the tangible, to extract the infinite out of the finite. It is the emancipation of the mind. It is an exploration into unknown areas.” Abstraction finds its roots in ‘intuition’ (of the artist) and ‘freedom’ (for the artist as well as for the viewer).

How do you describe an abstract painting?

Rather than focusing on the truthful depiction of realistic imitation of an object, abstract art looks at other non-objective artistic elements of shape, form, colour, and line. Abstract techniques have been used by artists to explore ideas beyond the canvas and our physical reality.

Importance of Abstract painting

Abstract art gives you the freedom to explore the artwork and assign your own meaning to the piece. This intensely personal process enriches a viewer’s experience of an artwork. Understanding abstract art does not come naturally for everyone.

“Abstract painting becomes more alive when any shape or figure is being added to it,” says Shailja Jain.

There are many theoretical ideas behind abstract art. While some have taken the idea of ‘art for art’s sake (that art should be purely about the creation of beautiful effects), others have proposed art can or should be like music, in that just as music is patterns of sound, art’s effects should be created by pure patterns of form, colour, and line.

The idea, derived from the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, that the highest form of beauty lies not in the forms of the real world but geometry, is also used in the discussion of abstract art, as is the idea that abstract art does not represent the material world, can be seen to represent the spiritual.