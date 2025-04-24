Blood shedding & water flow would not be allowed concurrently: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi very appropriately given strong message to Pakistan, saying “Ab Rakta and Pani Dono Sath Nahin Bahenge” (Blood Shedding and water flow would not be allowed parallelly).

Talking to the reporters this morning at the residence of CA Neeraj Udhwani, who was among the 26 victims gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam, Shekhawat said that the Union Cabinet (Committee’s) decision of suspending the Indus River Water Sharing Treaty of 1960, symbolises PM Modi’s very strong message to Pakistan.

Advertisement

The Minister, who in his earlier term was the incharge of the Jal Shakti portfolio, said “The Indus River Water Treaty was viewed with such sanctity that despite repeated wars with the neighbouring country–the 1965 war, 1971 war and the Kargil war) this remained in force in letter and spirit, in absolutely intact manner.”

Advertisement

The PM’s resolve to stop the water flowing along with the blood shedding, is self explanatory on the seriousness of the situation as well as message from the Prime Minister, Shekhawat observed.

This would for sure cause economic breakdown in Pakistan, he added.

Besides this, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) have made their resolve plenty clear in their opening statements — about extremely stringent punishment to the perpetrators and people behind the tragic incident of Tuesday.

“The entire nation is not just shocked, it is also agitated and anguished. The country has a firm resolve for early delivery of justice to the victims of the terror strike,” he nooted.

To a question, the Union Minister termed AICC General Secretary and sitting MP Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra’s comment on the terror attack as unfortunate saying “This reflected on the mentality of the grand old party and the Gandhi family”.

Minister Shekhawat visited Neeraj Udhwani residence here to pay him tributes. The body was brought here from Kashmir Wednesday night.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also visited Neeraj’s residence this morning to pay their last respects.