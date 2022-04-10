The Indian culture is rich in diversity. Indian folk art and craft have many interesting aspects and are an important part of the nation’s culture and identity because they are directly connected with the spiritual nature of people’s lives. Indian art and culture are one of the most fascinating cultures to study. It is a place where stories are told through art, dance, music, food, and customs. To understand the rich history of India, you should start by subscribing to stories that are told in folk art. So, today in this article we will know about various art forms of India.

Let’s know about the various art forms of India

Warli artwork

One of the oldest and finest forms of Indian folk style paintings, Warli artwork originated in the Warli region of Maharashtra. This tribal style of art is thought to date back as long as the 10th Century A.D. but still received its much-deserved recognition in the late 20th century. Warli culture is centered on the concept of Mother Nature and elements of nature are often focal points depicted in Warli painting. A set of basic geometric shapes are used in the paintings which are symbolic of different elements of nature.

Aipan

A ritualistic folk art, Aipan originated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. It is drawn to celebrate auspicious occasions, festivals, and rituals. Aipan is drawn on a smooth surface that is created using wet ochre mud, known as geru and is red. A white paste is made by grounding cooked rice in water. This paste is known as bisvar and is used to draw patterns on the surface. The women use their fingers to draw the patterns.

Gond painting

Gond painting is a famous folk art of the Gond tribal community of central India. It is done to preserve and communicate the culture of the Gond tribal community. Gond tribal art includes folk dances, folk songs, and Gond paintings. The paintings use vibrant colors like orange, yellow, blue, and red, and are created with articulately drawn lines and dots as the method to bring them to life.

Kangra painting

Kangra painting is the pictorial art of Kangra, named after Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, a former princely state, which patronized the art. The central theme of Kangra’s painting is life and its sentiments are expressed in a lyrical style full of rhythm, grace, and beauty. The recurring theme of Kangra painting whether it portrays one of the six seasons or modes of music, Radha and Krishana or Siva and Parvati is the love of man for woman and of woman for man.

Madhubani artwork

Also known as Mithila painting due to its origins in the Mithila region of India and Nepal, Madhubani is a traditional Indian folk art made on canvas, cloth, or cow dung-washed hand to paper. Natural dye and colors are used in the creation of Madhubani artworks with geometrical figures and vibrant colors being key elements.