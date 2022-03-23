Korean Culture Centre opens facilities

Amid the ups and downs in the past two years, we all were forced to live inside our house. But now after so many dark nights, we have woken up to the sunrise. Everyone’s life is coming back on track slowly and gradually which is a piece of good news indeed. So, here comes another good news for all those K-pop and K-drama fans there. The news is like rain after a long drought for Korean culture fans.

Korean Cultural Centre India ended the two-year-long pandemic’s non-face-to-face era and opened its facilities with a grand celebration ‘KCCI Reboot celebration on 22nd March 2022. The grand opening was graced by the director of Korean Cultural Centre India, Sh. Adwaita Gadanayak – DG –National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Saurabh Wasson – Head of Exhibitors relations – India Art Fair, and many more distinguished guests.

Korean Cultural Centre India conducts various cultural class programs like Samulnori, K-Pop, Korean language, and Taekwondo, as well as the special exhibition of exchanges between Korean and Indian artists, Korean traditional culture experience rooms, libraries, and much more.

The program was followed by a speech from the dignitaries, then performances, Group photographs, Lamp lighting, and a tour of the exhibition ‘SPONTANEOUS BALANCE’ which showcased the artwork by artists Jang Hee Mun and Shobha Broota.

As in the last two years of the pandemic, the craze of Korean culture has rapidly increased among the Indians. Korean cultural content has grown through OTT platforms and people love to watch K-drama.

Sharing views over this massive fan following of Korean culture among people, H.E. Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India said, “The Korean entertainment business- the K-Pop and K-Drama can have the creativity to please the world community and young people in the world.”

In 2023 the history of the Korea-India relationship will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties, and these cultural activities will surely help in celebrating many more.