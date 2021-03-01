Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India, said that the clarion call of this expo was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This partnership of IPSC and FICCI will help to make India self-reliant in terms of skill development and to provide employment through Jal Jeevan Mission.

Inaugurating the first edition of the Plumb Skills Expo-2021 organised by Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) and FICCI, supported by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of Skill India Mission, with the release of the show souvenir, Dr Pandey said, “This event will not only help qualified and skilled workforce in the Indian plumbing industry but also aid global participants get an opportunity of joining the Indian skilled workforce.”

The aim of the skills expo is to promote the Local to Global Mission and provide better skillset to the plumbers and technicians of the nation. The expo will play an important role in shaping the future of this sector. India aims to be a global plumbing hub, he said.

Uday Shankar, President, FICCI said, “Plumbing is a vibrant and growing sector worldwide. This sector is expected to grow globally by $ 112 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6 per cent. High investment in infrastructure facilities, rising disposable income, and growing investment in smart cities are fuelling this growth.”

Dr RK Somany, Chairman, IPSC & CMD, HSIL Ltd said that COVID-19 exposed us to unprecedented challenges but also opened a plethora of opportunities transpired by the paradigm shift in manufacturing.

“The expo will act as a catalyst increasing the global presence of Indian manufacturers and increase the employability prospects of our workforce, not only in India but in other nations as well. This event is a steppingstone for the international plumbing industry to witness India as an excellent market and understand India’s strengths for it to become the largest destination source of plumbing products and skilled workforce.”