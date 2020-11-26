26th November 2020: Why we celebrate National Law Day today?

The National Law Day is celebrated in India to spread awareness among Indian citizens about the Constitutional values. On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, however, it came into effect on 26 January 1950. It was the Ministry of Social Justice And Empowerment that took the initiative to commemorate this day as the Constitution Day.

The two-month period between the formal adoption of the Indian Constitution and the enforcement of it was utilised for the thorough examination. Also, it was translated from the English language to the Hindi language.

National Law Day Significance

On 19 November 2015, the Government of India declared 26 November as Constitution Day by a gazette notification. A few days before, on 11 October 2015, while laying the foundation stone of BR Ambedkar Statue of Equality memorial in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 26 November will be celebrated as “Constitution Day”.

It was the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar in the year 2015 who had played a significant role in the drafting of the Constitution. He was appointed the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution on August 29, 1947.

Dr BR Ambedkar is considered as the Father of the Indian Constitution.

National Law Day Celebrations

Various Government, educational, and literary institutes celebrate this day. Constitution Day is not a public holiday. The preamble of the Constitution is read in all schools by all students. Many schools and colleges organise cultural programmes to impart the beliefs and values of Dr BR Ambedkar to the students.