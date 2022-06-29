Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 29

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Victory celebrations will give you tremendous joy. You can share this happiness with friends to enjoy your joy. Investment concerning your residence will be profitable. Be a luminary and perfectionist in your approach to life and work. Nice human values with a warm heart and an innate urge to guide and help others. This would automatically bring harmony to your family life. Your beloved will seek commitment- Do not make promises that you will find difficult to keep. Your aptitude to learn new things would be remarkable. Your ability to act swiftly to problems will bring you recognition. Today, you will experience that the love of your partner forgets you about the pains of life.

Taurus

Inject a bright beautiful and glorious picture in your mind to uplift your spirits. You’ll come to understand the fact today that investing often proves to be very beneficial for you, as any old investment made by you can offer profitable returns. Some of you are likely to purchase jewelry or a home appliance. Your sweetheart will turn out to be an angel for you today if you shared some love. All the hard work that you had been putting in at work will pay you today. Today you will get a lot of interesting invitations- and a surprise gift could also be coming your way. Today, your partner might take you into the realm of a different world of love and sensations.

Gemini

An evening with friends will be pleasant but take care of excessive eating and hard drinks. Today, you are likely to attain benefits with the help of your brother or sister. You can remain disturbed due to the behavior of any member of the family. You need to talk to them. Today, you will know that your love partner is the one who will love you till eternity. All the hard work that you had been putting in at work will pay you today. Today, you would like to do all the things that you used to love during your childhood. You might spend a really wonderful evening with your spouse today.

Cancer

A sparkling laughter-filled day when most things proceed- as you desire. If you are a student and want to study abroad, then a financial crisis at home can upset you today. Fashion a sublime rhythm in your life and learn the values of surrender and the art of walking straight with love and gratitude in your heart. It would make your family life more meaningful. Wrong communication or a message might make your day dull. Professional advancements for some. This will be an upsetting day if you jump to conclusions and take unnecessary actions. You might experience a tough and bold side of your spouse today, which might make you feel uncomfortable.

Leo

A friend may test your open-mindedness and tolerance power. You should be careful not to surrender your values and be rational in every decision. Those who invest their money in the stock market can suffer losses today. It will be better for you to become attentive and alert regarding your investments. Enjoy a peaceful and quiet day with family members-If people approach you with problems- Ignore them and don’t let this bother your mind. Somebody may come between your love today. Today your artistic and creative ability will attract a lot of appreciation and bring you unexpected rewards. The correspondence needs to be handled with care. Too many expectations today might lead you toward sadness in married life.

Virgo

If you feel overtly stressed-spend more time with children. Their warm embrace/cuddle or even an innocent smile would lift you from your woes. Profits in business can bring joy to the faces of many traders and businessmen today. Family responsibilities will mount- bringing tension to your mind. Today you will miss true love in your life. Don’t worry everything changes with time so will your romantic life. Don’t get offended if your partners do not keep to their promise-You need to sit down and talk to sort matters. Make changes that could enhance your appearance and attract potential partners. You might have an argument with your spouse during the day, but it will be settled down while having dinner today.

Libra

Start meditation and yoga for physical gain, especially mental toughness. Any negligence in the workplace or business can cause you financial loss today. This period is also good for taking your parents into confidence regarding your new projects and plans. Love will show positive vibes Some co-workers would not like your way of handling certain important issues- but might not tell you- If you feel results are not as good as you had expected- it will be wise to review and alter the plans at your end. Today you would be full of good ideas and your choice of activities will bring you gains far beyond your expectations. Today you will know the true ecstasy of being married.

Scorpio

Support of highly influential people will give a big boost to your morale. Today, with the help of a native of the opposite sex, you are likely to get financial benefits in business or a job. Your excessive energy and tremendous enthusiasm will bring favorable results and ease domestic tensions Be careful as falling in love could be sacrilege for you today. You might meet a wonderful person at work today. A day for cautious moves- when your mind would be needed more than your heart. A relative might give you a surprise today, but it might disturb your plan.

Sagittarius

Don’t force and compel people to do things for you. Think in terms of other’s wants and interests that will give you unlimited happiness. You are very likely to attain monetary benefits from your mother’s side today. It is possible for your maternal uncle or maternal grandfather to help you financially. For some- a new arrival in the family brings in moments for celebration and party. Your smile is the best antidote for your beloved’s unhappiness. You will learn new things if you attend seminars and lectures. You need to take extra care of your luggage if you are travelling today. Today you will know the true ecstasy of being married.

Capricorn

Your strong resilience and fearlessness will tremendously enhance the power of mental faculties. Keep this momentum going so that it would encourage you to keep any situation under control. Long pending arrears and dues will finally be recovered. Your brother will be more supportive of your needs than you had thought. Unnecessary suspicion and doubt spoil the relationship. This is the reason why you must never doubt your beloved, and in case you feel strongly about something that’s eating you up, then sit with them and try to find a solution. Listen to your inner feeling before committing to any partnership. Efforts made to improve your looks and personality will turn out to your satisfaction. Your married life might get adversely influenced by your family today, but you both will manage to handle things intelligently.

Aquarius

Use smile therapy to cure your prolong illness as it is the best antidote for all problems. Do not take any step or act in such a manner that can cause financial loss today without the advice of an experienced person. Good time to get involved in activities that include youngsters. Today you are going to make blind love possible to get. Controversies or office politics; you will rule on everything today. A spiritual leader or an elder provides guidance. Your parents might bless your spouse with something really wonderful today, which will eventually enhance your married life.

Pisces

A day of recreation and fun. Today, with the help of a native of the opposite sex, you are likely to get financial benefits in business or a job. Your harsh treatment of children would annoy them. You need to restrain yourself and remember that it would only create a barrier between you. Today you will feel the fragrance of your friend in his absence. Adapt to new techniques to increase your work efficiency-Your style and unique ways of doing things will interest people who are watching you closely. A sparkling laughter-filled day when most things proceed as you desire. Your spouse will show his/her angelic side to you today.