Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 30

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Together with your spouse, you can discuss finances and plan your wealth for your future. Besides personal life engage yourself in some charitable work. It will give you mental peace but not at the cost of your personal life. You should pay equal attention to both Erratic behaviour of your darling might make your mood upset. You may waste your free time in unnecessary arguments, which will make you upset at the end of the day. You might get upset today due to a lie of your spouse, though it will be a small matter. What can be better than watching a good movie in a lavish multiplex on a holiday?

Taurus

Remain calm-tension-free today. Your efforts to save money can fail today. Although you do not have to worry about it, as the situation will soon improve. Trouble seems to be brewing on the home front so take care of what you say. Those undertaking a small vacation with their beloved will have a highly memorable period. Pending problems need to get sorted out soon and you know that you have to start somewhere- so think positively and start putting effort today. The day might become one of the best days of your married life. Today, doing yoga and meditation will make you mentally strong.

Gemini

Your enormous confidence and easy work schedule bring you enough time to relax today. People who had invested their money in the past are likely to benefit from that investment today. Go out in the evening with friends- as it will do a lot of good. Romantic moves will not pay. Excellent day for social as well as religious functions. Your days’ planning might get disturbed due to your spouse’s urgent work, but at last, you will realize that it happened for good. You may visit someplace with your family members, as they take you along.

Cancer

You are unable to make any progress because of your pessimistic attitude. It is high time for you to realize that worry has retarded your thinking power. Look at the brighter side and you will see a definite change in your discretion. Financial position will improve through speculation or unexpected gains. Invitation to an award function for your child would be a source of happiness. You would likely see your dream coming true as he lives up to your expectations. Exciting day as you receive a call from your beloved. Charity and social work will attract you today-You can make an enormous difference if you give your time to a noble cause. Marriage will reach its best today in your life. Rather than getting bored the entire day, either read a good book or write a blog post.

Leo

Fear of socialising may unnerve you. Encourage your self-esteem to remove this. Property deals will materialize and bring fabulous gains. Your partner would be supportive and helpful. Love life will be vibrant. It is good for you to keep up with time, but at the same time, it is important to understand the importance of family and spend as much time as you can with them. Everything seems happy today in your married life. Rather than getting bored the entire day, either read a good book or write a blog post.

Virgo

Spend some time with close friends in order to relax. At the beginning of the day, you may suffer from any financial loss, which can spoil the whole day. Enjoy a peaceful and quiet day with family members-If people approach you with problems- Ignore them and don’t let this bother your mind. Mental turmoil and turbulence as work pressure build-up. Relax towards the later half of the day. Your communication skills would be impressive. You might feel awkward about the action of your spouse. But later you will realize it happened for good. You may get a phone call from someone to who you wanted to talk for a long time. It might bring back a lot of memories and make you feel transported to that time once again.

Libra

Your personal problems may ruin mental happiness but involve yourself in some mental exercise by reading something interesting to cope with these pressures. Today, you can come across a person at a party who can give you some important advice to strengthen your economic side. Children help you complete household jobs. Avoid a hasty step in love. You will spend a good time with your spouse today but may get into a conflict due to any old, unresolved issue. Your married life will crave a space today. businessmen should think about reviving their stalled plans today.

Scorpio



It is the right time for heart patients to quit coffee. Any further use would put unnecessary pressure on your heart. Wishes will be fulfilled as blessings and good fortune come your way- and as hard work of the previous days brings results. Encourage a healthy relationship with your children. Put the past behind and look forward to bright and happy times ahead. Your effort will prove fruitful. Today, you will plan an outing with your lover, but due to some important work showing up, you won’t be able to go. This can lead to a heated argument between you and your beloved. Today, you will be able to spend time with your lover and put forward your feelings in front of him/her. You will have a nice chat with your partner today, and realize how much you love each other. The beginning of your day will be spectacular, which will make you energetic throughout the day.

Sagittarius



Meditation and self-realization will prove to be beneficial. Pending issues become murkier and expenses cloud your mind. Your stubborn nature could mar the peace of your parents. You need to give heed to their advice. Better to be obedient to save all from offending. Love life going to take a turn for the better as you develop a good Today, some students of this zodiac sign can spend their time watching a movie on a laptop or TV. Today, you will get to spend the best evening of your life with your spouse. It is often necessary to maintain a safe distance from people you know little about. However, try and maintain a closer relationship with your well-wishers.

Capricorn



Work pressure might bring some stress and tension today. Investments made today will enhance your prosperity and financial security. Children could make the day very hard for you. Use affection weapons to keep their interest and avoid any undue stress. Remember love begets love. Don’t clamor loud about love affairs. This is one of those days when you’ll try to take out time for yourself from your busy schedule but fail miserably. Work pressure had been hampering your married life for a long. But today, all the grievances will vanish. You can visit a park or gym today to improve your health.

Aquarius



Your generous attitude would be a blessing in disguise as you are likely to be liberated from many vices like doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. Investment concerning your residence will be profitable. A family get-together will see you occupy the center stage. Your smiles have no meaning-laughter have no sound-heart forgets to beat as you miss the company Your personality is slightly different from others, and you like to spend time alone. Today, you will get time for yourself but will be occupied by office work. If you and your spouse had really good food or drinks today, your health might suffer. You may suffer from a headache today by talking too much. Hence, speak moderately.

Pisces

As food owes its flavour to salt-some unhappiness is essential only that you realize the value of happiness. Investment in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term gains. Purchase of essential items for the kitchen keeps you busy in the evening. You can brighten your love life by visiting some picnic spots. Finishing your work on time and going home early will prove to be good for you today. It will also bring happiness to your family and you will also feel refreshed. Looks like, you are going to get special attention from your spouse. Before initiating any work, analyse its results and impact on you.