Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 17

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Chances of recovering from physical illness on the card. Investment in antiques and jewelry will bring gains and prosperity. Some of you are likely to purchase jewelry or a home appliance. Time, work, money, friends, family, relatives; all on one side and you with your partner will be on other side today, all into each other. Amidst your busy life, you will get enough time for yourself today and be able to do your favorite things. Life keeps on giving you surprises, but today you are going to be awestruck seeing a wonderful side of your partner. You can get your loaned money back from a debtor, which will solve some of your financial problems.

Taurus

A wonderful day to do things that would make you feel good about yourself. Today, with the help of a close relative, you can do well in your business, which will also benefit you financially. Some cleaning up around your house needs to be done immediately. Your love could invite disapproval. You should leave the company of such people you think are not right for you and wasting your time as well. After a heated argument during the day, you will spend a wonderful evening with your spouse. Sitting beneath a tree’s shade will mentally and physically relax you and make you realize the lessons of life.

Gemini

Your quarrelsome behaviour would add to your enemy list. Let anyone not make you angry enough to do something that you will rue later on. You’ll come to understand the fact today that investing often proves to be very beneficial for you, as any old investment made by you an offer profitable returns. Relations with your spouse will get strained due to your over involvement at office work. Your mind would be too preoccupied with the thoughts of your lover today! Today, due to any party or get-together at your home, your time can get wasted. A tiff is possible today due to relatives, but at the end of the day everything will be resolved beautifully. You can go out with your younger brother and have a lot of fun. This will strengthen your bond and intensify your relationship.

Cancer

Your polite behaviour will be appreciated. Many people will shower verbal praise on you. If you were about to take a loan and had been engaged in this work for a long time, then today is your lucky day. Social activity with your family would keep everybody in a relaxed and pleasant mood. You are likely to be dazzled by some natural beauty today. Today, you won’t feel like getting up from your bed and will act lazily. However, later on you’ll realize the worth of time and how you’ve wasted it by doing nothing. It might become the best eve of your life with your spouse today. It is going to be an awesome day, as you might go out and watch a movie with your friends.

Leo

You are going to enjoy the pleasure of leisure. Today, you should stop yourself from overspending unnecessarily, otherwise there can be a shortage of money. You will be able to clear all outstanding family debts. Your lover may get hurt about something you had said. Before they get angry with you, realize your mistake and make up with them. Due to some reason, you may leave early from the office. Hence, you will take advantage of it and go for a picnic or outing with your family members. After a long time, you and your partner will spend a peaceful day together with no fights and arguments, but only love. There is no other feeling bigger than love. Hence, you should say something that can build your beloved’s confidence in you and take your love to new heights.

Virgo

Don’t get nervous and lose your confidence as you meet some high profile persons. It is as essential for good health as capital for business. Simply ignore those who approach you for business credit. Children would assist you in completing your household duties. Encourage them to do these kinds of activities in their spare time. Being revengeful towards your lover will not bring any result-rather you should keep a cool head and explain your true feelings to your lover. Even though you will have ample free time, you won’t be able to do anything that can satisfy you. You might have a serious argument with your spouse today. A friend of yours can praise you wholeheartedly today.

Libra

A wonderful day to do things that would make you feel good about yourself. Although your financial conditions will remain strong today, but you’ll have to keep in mind not to overspend or spend on unnecessary things. Misunderstandings with those you love get resolved. Music of love is heard by those who are into it all the time. Today you will hear that music, which will forget you all the songs of this world. The day is great. Take time out for yourself today and evaluate your shortcomings. This will bring positive changes in your personality. Physical intimacy will be at its best with your spouse today. Do not spend your time in unnecessary things, rather try to learn a new language – it will even help you be a better conversationalist.

Scorpio

You will have abundance of energy- but work pressure seems to get you irritated. Dig deep beneath the surface to find out more about the investment scheme that seems to be attracting you- Consult your experts before making any commitment. Friends will brighten up your day as they plan out something exciting for the evening. Don’t say some mushy things to your sweetheart today. Amidst your busy life, you will take out time to spend with your children. Spending time with them will make you realize about the things you are missing on. The day will provide you a respite after a difficult phase in married life. You might hangout with your friends or family today. However, you may feel a bit stuck and irritated, if others are on shopping spree.

Sagittarius

You should spend your extra time in pursuing your hobbies or doing things that you enjoy the most. Visiting the house of close relatives can add to your financial troubles. Old friends would be supportive and helpful. Don’t bend to unnecessary demands of your love. Communication will be your strong point today. Your spouse might get too busy for you today. You might hangout with your friends or family today. However, you may feel a bit stuck and irritated, if others are on shopping celebration.

Capricorn

Relax a while in the evening. Your creative talents will prove to be highly lucrative if put to proper use. Relations with your spouse will get strained due to your over involvement at office work. You should avoid from using emotional blackmail on your mate. You need to work on your shortcomings, and for this, you should make time for yourself. You might feel troubled due to your spouse today. Today, you may realize an old mistake of yours and become upset because of that.

Aquarius

Meditation and yoga should be practiced for spiritual as well as physical gains. Finances will definitely get a boost- but at the same time expenditures too will be on the rise. A favorable day for domestic matters and finishing pending household jobs. Wedding bells for some while others will find romance to keep them in high spirits. You have to learn to give time to relationships and people in your life you value the most. The day is exclusive in your regular married life, you will experience something really unusual today. You may go out and take lunch or dinner with your family/friends in an exotic restaurant. Though, it might be a bit costly.

Pisces

Wife may cheer you up. You can acquire money from an unknown source today, which will resolve many of your financial troubles. For some- a new arrival in the family brings in moments for celebration and party. Spell of love is all set to bind you this day. Just feel the bliss. As you like to carry out your favourite activity in free time, you’ll think of doing something similar even today. However, you won’t be able to fulfil your plan due to an uninvited guest. Your marriage will see a wonderful phase today. You will forget all your worries today and let your creative side take over you.