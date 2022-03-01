How high-quality Windows and doors can protect you from outdoor elements including poor AQI levels

A home is supposed to be our safe haven, keeping us secured from all kinds of external threats. Be it storms, extreme temperature, or even the dangerously rising AQI levels in the air we breathe, as long as we are inside our homes, we are within a comforting environment. Or so what most of us like to believe.

It is the walls, doors, and windows that work as a physical shield against all elements, creating within an illusion of a separate world.

However, at a time when air pollution has become a threat to our lives, how certain are we of these shields doing a fool-proof job of preventing the harmful pollutants and allergens from seeping into our homes?

When it comes to preventing harmful pollutants from entering our homes, the outlets such as doors and windows play a big role. It is hard to trust old windows and doors that have cracks and crooked edges when it comes to the safety of your family.

Having these issues, instead, allow outdoor air to seep in, which not only reduces your home’s energy efficiency but also contributes to poor indoor air quality, especially when the outdoor air quality is alarmingly harmful. Hence, your first call of action is to make sure there are no air leaks around your doors and windows. Replace old and outdated windows and doors with solid and sealed high-quality windows and doors, to make your home a safe haven for your family, in the real sense.

One can opt for high-quality Windows & Doors from Fenesta – India’s largest windows and doors brand, a unit of DCM Shriram Ltd. Their portfolio of high-performance products adds an architectural dimension to the home and keep the street noise, dust, pollution, rain, and wind outside.

Keeping in mind, India’s extreme conditions, Fenesta has designed UPVC and System Aluminium Windows and Doors and Hybrid Polymer Internal Doors that are able to withstand India’s extreme climate. Fenesta offers a complete customized end-to-end solution: survey, design, manufacture, delivery, installation, and service to all its customers.

When you upgrade to high-quality windows and doors, your investment will pay off in a number of ways. Here is why it is your best option to protect your home, as well as your family from all environmental threats:

Better Protection against Air Pollutants- Unlike traditional windows and doors, high-quality uPVC and Aluminium windows and doors use advanced sealing technology, which means no air gaps that can allow pollutants to enter the house. For city dwellers, poor quality of air has increasingly become a threat, especially for toddlers and senior citizens. With good quality windows and doors, you can worry less about harmful pollutants seeping through any leaks, and protect your family from falling sick, especially during peak hours.

One should always opt for high-quality windows and doors with advanced sealing that has high-quality gaskets and sealants and also the double sealing feature to ensure protection from the outside environment.

Improved Home Comfort

The high-quality windows and doors perform better, as in, these products eliminate drafts and keep your home warm and comfortable for your family during the cold days. As well as, its insulating properties are advantageous for the summers as it helps in keeping your home nice and cool.

Energy Efficient

The modern uPVC and aluminum doors and windows can be fitted with double and triple insulated glass, which have multiple benefits like soundproofing, heat resistance, and high durability. But the highlight is, the multiple glass panes used in these doors and windows are either separated by a vacuum or inert gas, which makes these fixtures highly energy efficient. Problems such as the movement of infrared heat energy through the glass can be kept to a minimum by improving the energy efficiency and performance of your windows and doors.

Increased Home Safety

The safety feature that entails the installation of high-quality replacement windows is one of its major advantages. Some of the latest premium products feature an advanced multipoint-locking system that does not only keeps your family safe inside and stops any intrusion but also is super easy to operate in case of emergencies.

Curbed Noise

A home is a place where we go to rest after a day’s hard work, without anyone disturbing our precious sleep. The modern uPVC/aluminum windows and doors help you to get the best sleep and enjoy your time at home by providing superior sound reduction, and are much more effective in blocking outside noise than the older models. This quality alone makes it a worthwhile investment.

Protection from UV Rays

Ultraviolet rays are as much harm to your belongings including upholstered furniture, rugs, carpeting, curtains, etc., as it is to your skin, hair, and eyes. Lack of protection from the harmful rays can ruin the beauty of your interiors. Premium quality windows and doors upon installing can help you save a lot of money that you would otherwise have to spend to redecorate your living spaces quite frequently.