Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day 2022

The Sikh community is celebrating 416th Shaheedi Diwas of 5th Sikh Guru Arjan Dev Ji today. Guru Arjan Dev Ji was the Sahibzada (son) of the fourth Guru, Guru Ram Das Ji, and Bibi Bhaniji, and was born on May 2, 1563, in Goindwal Panjab.

He was the Sikh Panth’s first martyr, known as ‘Shahidan De Sartaaj,’ and his death sparked the development of martial tendencies among Sikhs.

On May 30th, 1606, he was killed at the hands of Mughal officials.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s sacrifices for the protection of the Sikh people are legendary and the stories of sacrifice inspire people till date.

history and significance of Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom

The Sikh movement has been a revolution intended at changing society by eliminating lies and hypocrisy, inequity and injustice, tyranny, and exploitation.

It sought to establish a social order based on the values of equality and love, compassion and generosity, truth and justice. The task was admirable, but it was not without its difficulties.

Guru Arjan accepted the challenges, fought and endured, and became the first martyr in Indian religious history. In 1581, he was only 18 years old when he became the Sikh community’s fifth guru. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Guru Ram Das, the fourth Sikh guru. He is credited with founding several significant Punjabi cities, notably Tarn Taran Sahib and Kartapur.

He is said to have set the foundation for the Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara in Amritsar, also known as the Golden Temple, according to scriptures. This sacred temple was built to accommodate people of all castes, creeds, religions, and races. It was built to feed all of these individuals without distinction.

Mughal Emperor Jahangir ordered his execution despite his contributions to the Sikh community.