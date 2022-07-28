Haryana to commemorate Udham Singh martyrdom in a big way

The Haryana government will organise a state-level programme in Ratia in commemoration of Shaheed Udham Singh on July 30, his Shaheedi Diwas (martyrdom day). Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the programme as the chief guest.

All the preparations for the occasion have been completed. Thousands of people from all over the state are expected to attend this programme, which will unite the society and the nation, an official spokesperson said.

The CM said Shaheed Udham Singh was a brave son of the country, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. On 4 June 1940, Udham Singh was convicted of murder and hanged on 31 July, 1940 in Pentonville Jail.

Khattar said that the country will always remember the supreme sacrifice of Udham Singh and his dedication and sacrifice towards the motherland. Everyone should take inspiration from the martyrdom and sacrifice of such great revolutionaries to maintain the country’s pride and come forward for nation building, he added.