Committed to aiding the needy and destitute, Delhi-based NGO Wishes and Blessings has launched free of cost transportation services for Covid-19 positive patients in need. The Ambulances will be providing services across Delhi to patients requiring transportation from their residences to the closest hospital/ treatment facility.

The NGO has launched 2 ambulances and will add more to the fleet based on the performance of the project and availability of funding. While one Ambulance is equipped with an oxygen cylinder, ready to use in case of an emergency, the other vehicle is a non-oxygen Ambulance. The service will be available 12 hours/day, all 7 days of the week.

In the primary stage, Wishes and Blessings will be catering to calls from South and South West Delhi. Those wanting to avail of the service may contact +91 85956 20046 (non-oxygen Ambulance) and +91 83688 86870 (oxygen Ambulance).

“During this crisis, one prime need of the hour is to ensure that Covid+ patients reach hospitals and get the treatment as promptly as possible, in order to receive timely medical intervention. Unfortunately, the destitute cannot afford to rent vehicles for safe transport to these facilities; there is a dearth of Ambulance services that the underprivileged can make use of, especially those that are equipped with oxygen support. Our services provide aid to exactly this demographic, completely free of cost,” says Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder & President of Wishes and Blessings NGO.

In addition to providing free of cost Ambulance services, the NGO has started distributing medical essentials such as oximeters, paracetamol, masks and sanitisers, free meals and ration kits to underprivileged and destitute residents of shelter homes and night shelters (rain-baseras) across Delhi, including Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi Gate, Munirka, Safdarjung and Okhla.

“We are humbled to be able to offer aid directly to those on the ground. The rise of Covid cases is extremely worrying and the relief distributed ensures that there is regular monitoring of the beneficiaries, and immediate care and action can be taken if the residents fall ill,” adds Dr Chopra.

The Wishes and Blessings Covid Relief Project was officially launched on day 1 of the lockdown i.e. 25 March 2020 and provided relief and aid in 7 states across India. Since then, the team has served over 20,00,000 meals, distributed 70,000+ dry ration kits and provided 23,000+ hygiene kits to the beneficiaries. Wishes and Blessings had launched the WB Ambulances for Covid Relief Project in August 2020 wherein free transport was provided to the underprivileged to reach treatment centres, as well as for executing tests in quarantine zones.

Currently, the Covid Relief Project is active in 6 states- Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and aims at fulfilling immediate and long term requirements of the needy and destitute affected by the Covid-19 crisis.