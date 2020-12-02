The first edition of the Get Set Parent Children’s Literature, Art & Music Festival, which was held in association with Vishwarang, was a grand success.

The 8-day-long festival not only featured some of India’s most beloved authors of children’s books as speakers, but it also enjoyed a viewership of over 1 million on YouTube, thereby becoming India’s biggest virtual literature, arts and music event for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by ‘Get Set Parent with Pallavi’, which is one of India’s fastest-growing parenting YouTube channels, the Children’s Festival included interactive sessions with renowned children’s writer Ruskin Bond, bestselling Indian mythological fiction writer Anand Neelakantan, writer-illustrator Ashok Rajagopalan, author and philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, CEO of Amar Chitra Katha Preeti Vyas, India’s Got Talent Season 2 winner Shillong Chamber Choir and award-winning author Nandini Nayar.

The event was targeted towards kids in the age group of 4-12 years and it was held as part of Vishwarang 2020, which is unique literature, art and music festival in India that focuses on art and literature not only in English but in Hindi and regional languages as well.