While the Covid-19 pandemic has made ‘digital’ and ‘online’ the new normal, the artist community too followed the suit with artists and art lovers experiencing the virtual art galleries and digital artwork.

Going digital also brought in a new set of clients, especially the millennials, who were seen buying either for beautifying their homes or looking at art as a viable alternative investment.

Continuing with the digital trend of artwork, Artist Swati Pasari of art brand Soulink, mentioned five trends that will be prominent this year.

Hailing from a Marwari family of Kolkata, Swati finished her Business studies in Australia. As an artist, Swati’s Art Brand, “Soulink” took shape in 2007. Today, all of 34 years, Swati has travelled across the world exhibiting her all-so-happy Artwork & Sculptures.

Digital is going to stay but will definitely not replace the physical:- With economies opening up in 2021, the art galleries started organizing exhibitions and private showcasing and art lovers thronged it, of course, following all the protocols. Art is a medium through which an artist communicates with the world, his/her thoughts, imaginations, and creativity are fused together in each piece of his/her artwork. And to feel and connect with it, you need to witness them physically. Buying art is a personal experience.

Sculptures will be more in demand than paintings:- With more than a year of lockdown, people are spending that extra money on doing up their homes, filling every space with paintings, people are now going in for sculptures as big as ….. to add the oomph factor. They are now drawn towards larger pieces that are the focal point of a room or an entrance.

Increased Spiritual inclination will lead to more art buying:- Be it the paintings or sculptures, the spiritual art market will be witnessing an upward trend this year as well. People have been buying idols and adding that extra space in their homes called exclusive prayer rooms and meditation rooms in their homes. Others are putting up paintings on their walls

Abstract art will be popular for doing up vacation homes, followed by contemporary and modern:- As more and more people are buying vacation homes which are now not only seen as relaxing and rejuvenating places where you spend your weekends before returning to the madness of the city life. They are now considered safe havens because of the pandemic. Work from Home (WFH) culture made it easier for people to shift there to escape from the virus. The increase in vacation home culture has led to an increase in the demand for Art which will continue this year as well.

Millennials will continue investing in Art, which is their newfound love:- Be it for decorating their offices or personal spaces or opting for art as a viable investment. They are seen buying art even for unexpected spaces like the kitchen, also they are the ones who are majorly souring art online and on social platforms like Instagram. This trend has really helped the art world to survive and thrive during the pandemic and will continue in 2022 as well.