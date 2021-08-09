Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation helps boost oxygen availability

DFCCIL has taken the proactive initiative of providing a 250 litres per minute (LPM) Oxygen Generation Plant, installed at the Divisional Railway Hospital, Varanasi under the CSR initiative of ICICI Foundation.

The Oxygen Generation Plant was inaugurated by VK Tripathi, General Manager North Eastern Railway in the presence of Ravindra Kumar Jain MD DFCCIL, VK Panjiar, DRM Varanasi, Anuj Agarwal, COO ICICI Foundation, and officials of NER and the Railway Hospital on 06.08.2021.

Jain expressed the hope that the Oxygen plant would be of immense help to the Railway employees and their families residing in Varanasi. He thanked ICICI Foundation for extending timely assistance under their CSR initiative for the installation of this plant.

Tripathi conveyed his appreciation of the gesture of DFCCIL and ICICI Foundation. He also appreciated the efforts of DFC, the Division for ensuring that the plant gets commissioned in a month.

This Oxygen Generation Plant is equipped to supply 100% oxygen requirement in normal times and 30% requirement of the Divisional Railway Hospital, Varanasi in peak Covid times.