Dark Side of the Moon gathered contemporary artists to show their artistic views

Gallery 1000A a Delhi based art gallery has recently organised a meaningful and beautiful Art Exhibition. This exhibition is organised in collaboration with A.M (Art Multi disciplines). The theme for the Art Exhibition is ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ which is curated by Ayan Mukherjee. The show features 6 contemporary artists who showed the dark side of human beings.

The artists for the show are Arindam Chatterjee, Atin Basak, Chandra Bhattacharjee, Chhatrapati Dutta, Srikanta Paul and Saumik Chakraborty.

Ayan Mukherjee curator of the show says “Dark Side of the Moon the way I had conceived and conceptualized features a collection of images and artistic voices of six different contemporary artists from Bengal which comprehensively discusses the philosophical, physical, and socio-political ideas from our existence that can lead to insanity and ultimately unfulfilled life and times. The images/works try to interconnect and coherently exist to showcase the shades of today’s detrimental and hollow times leading towards madness and formulated intolerance and violence.”

He further added, “In reality, there is no dark side to the moon, rather it’s a metaphor for absolute darkness. The darkness can prevail thoroughly and destroy all of the positive emotions of human beings and humanity as a whole. In effect the darkness represents insanity. Like in reality the light portrayed by the moon is an illusion; it’s rather fake as we know the moon reflects the light of the Sun. In turn, this mock light of the Moon turns out to be an allegory to the times our civilization advertises and the various nonsensical and outlandish dimensions and perspectives of our decision-making along with the barbaric choices we make by merely riding the tide of times and trends. It’s more like being someone else by forgetting who you are and sadly that’s a waste of life.”

The Art Exhibition is being held in Gallery 1000A, F-210 D, old M B Road, Lado Sarai, New Delhi 110030 and it will continue till 15th May 2022.

Here are some of the pictures from the show “DARK SIDE OF THE MOON”