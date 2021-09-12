Exhibition featuring Bengal’s contemporary artists opens in Delhi

‘The Joy of Bengal’, a group exhibition featuring eminent contemporary artists from Bengal and showcasing the cultural richness of the region has opened at New Delhi’s Triveni Kala Sangam. It is open for public viewing till September 20.

The group show is presented by Art Magnum, Debovasha Art Gallery and 108 Projects.

Bengal has been the epicentre of arts in India since the germination of the Bengal School in the early 20th century. Its relevance as the cultural capital of India has increased manifold considering the challenges posed by both the domestic scenario as well as the international situation.

The exhibition shall in many ways depict the response of the artist of Bengal over the years to these difficult challenges. A total of 40-50 artworks of different mediums shall be on display tracing the journey of some of the most significant contemporary artists from Bengal, say the presenters.

Artists participating in the exhibition are Jogen Chowdhury, Somanth Hore, Reba Hore, Chandana Hore, Ganesh Haloi, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Rabin Mandal, Sunil Das, Krishnendu Chakki, Sanat Kar, Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharya, Shampa Sircar Das, Sanjay Das, Krishnendu Porel, Suhas Roy, Arup Das, Alay Ghoshal, Niren Sen Gupta, Atin Basak, Ramananda Bandyopadhyay, Shekhar Roy and Haren Das.

It is curated by Sushobhan Adhikary, the former curator of Kala Bhavana Museum, Visva Bharati, Santiniketan.

The exhibition shall also be online on the websites of the presenting organisations.