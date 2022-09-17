‘Paradise Lost’ brings out enactment between background & foreground

Follow Us:
This exhibition is organized in collaboration with A.M (Art Multi disciplines) and showcases artworks by Saumik Chakraborty. The theme for the Art Exhibition is 'Paradise Lost' which is curated by Ayan Mukherjee. 

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 17, 2022 7:05 pm

Gallery 1000A a  Delhi-based art gallery has recently organized a meaningful and beautiful Art Exhibition. This exhibition is organized in collaboration with A.M (Art Multi disciplines) and showcases artworks by Saumik Chakraborty. The theme for the Art Exhibition is ‘Paradise Lost’ which is curated by Ayan Mukherjee.

Through this theme, Saumik explores different mediums like charcoal, conte, dry pastel, Ink, graphite and acrylic along with the usage of techniques like photocopy transfer. Most of his works come with a dominant surface (self-made) which also acts as a fantastic background and then we see the enactment of a subtle dialogue between the background and foreground.

Saumik’s work also displays a deep feeling of re-visiting his past struggles, hope, memories, remembrances which he records with utter honesty and reality that again demonstrates the despair, pathos of the times gone by. The exhibition is on view till 10th of October from 11am to 7pm at Gallery 1000A , F -210D , Old M B Road, Lado sarai.

