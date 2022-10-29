Event: Dance-drama recreates grandeur of legendary Kashmiri queens

The Union Ministry of Culture organised a dance-drama titled “Stree Desh” based on the lives of 13 legendary women of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday at Kamani Auditorium of the National Capital. The dance-drama was curated by the renowned danseuse Dr. Sonal Mansingh, a Padma Vibhushan awardee and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha).

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi graced the event with her presence.

The event showcased the history of Jammu and Kashmir as a land of great women and depicted the lives of Yashovati, Ishaan Devi, Vakpushta, Suganda Rani, Rani Didda, Srilekha, Silla, Sooryamati, Kalhanika among many others.

The dance-drama production was based on the well-researched monograph ‘Stree Desh’ by Ashish Kaul. The music was given by Abhay Rustom Sopori whereas this unique work was conceptualised and directed by Dr. Sonal Mansingh.

Through the dance-drama, Dr. Sonal Mansingh showcased how India, as a society, has traditionally been ‘gender just’ where women’s leadership has been ingrained in the ancient traditions.

The artists on the stage enthralled the audience that included foreign diplomats with their impressive performance giving an insight into the rich cultural heritage of India.