Aadyam Theater’s ‘Mumbai Star’ dazzles Delhi in 7th season celebration

Following its grand success in Mumbai, Aadyam Theatre’s dance musical drama “Mumbai Star” enthralled Delhi with two electrifying performances at the iconic Kamani Auditorium on June 14 and 15.

The show, directed by Nadir Khan, produced by Devika Shahani and choreographed by Avantika Bahl, captivated a packed audience with its gripping narrative, stunning choreography, and soulful music.

Originally produced as a project by the Min-On Concert Association, Tokyo, Japan, and staged by The Dragon Rose Project, ‘Mumbai Star’ is not just a show; it is a full-bodied celebration of Mumbai itself.

While talking about the show, director Khan said, “‘The Mumbai Star’ shows music rooted in modern India.” It pays respect to tradition, and it also has a very distinct vocie of its own, which is worked into traditional voices. It is a very quite accurate depiction of music in India now; it has many forms in it, such as old traditional styles and modern. He further said, “The biggest challenge while making this show was to marry the two worlds—theater and dance—together using the music as the text, which does not have lyrics and hope we were successful with that. We all worked together on how we can merge these two worlds.”

The story revolves around Dev (Avenav Mukherjee), a young boy who dreams of becoming Mumbai’s top dancer. With his brother Aadi’s (Jayesh Sarnage) support and little else, Dev arrives in the bustling city, where he trains under his mentor, Tilak (Abhishek Choksi), to fulfill his mother’s aspirations and win the prestigious Mumbai Star dance competition.

The production boasts a stellar cast, including Arushi Nigam as Koel, Dev’s love interest, along with associate choreographer Surabhi Andrade and a team of exceptionally trained dancers. The narrative is skillfully woven together by seasoned actors Rajit Kapur and Laya (Shrishti Srivastava), who add humor and depth to the story.

As Dev chases his dreams, he experiences both the harsh realities and the warmth of Mumbai. The plot delves into themes of forbidden love, sacrifice, and the crucial role of a mentor in shaping one’s journey. The emotional climax sees Dev losing sight of his relationships—ignoring Koel and Aadi—until a realization, aided by Laya, brings a heartwarming resolution.

Avenav Mukherjee and Arushi Nigam deliver compelling performances, making their characters relatable and authentic. The chemistry between Dev and Koel adds an emotional layer to the high-energy dance sequences.

Mumbai Star seamlessly blends Indian and Western dance forms, showcasing breathtaking artistry. The production features 19 original tracks composed by Dhruv Ghanekar, with vocals by renowned artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Naksh Aziz, Kunal Ganjawala, and Stony Psyko.

The choreography, combined with haze and smoke effects, enhances the visual spectacle, making the drama an immersive experience. The dancers’ electrifying moves leave the audience spellbound, ensuring Mumbai Star is a must-watch.

With its powerful storytelling, dynamic performances, and mesmerizing music, Mumbai Star has solidified its place as a standout production in Aadyam Theatre’s repertoire. The Delhi shows were met with thunderous applause, proving that the magic of this dance musical transcends cities.