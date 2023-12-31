“Foundation of developed India being laid”: MoS Meenakashi Lekhi welcomes 2nd Vande Bharat Express in Delhi

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Saturday reached New Delhi Railway Station to welcome the second Vande Bharat Express on the Katra-New Delhi route.

Earlier in the day, the train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ayodhya.

“The foundation of a developed India is being laid, and I thank PM Modi for giving the nation the right direction,” said Meenakashi Lekhi.

She welcomed the passengers of the train by showering them with flower petals.

“There is a wave of development in India, and the Prime Minister has continuously given us the lesson of development along with heritage. So on one hand, the temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, and on the other hand, the ‘Vikas Yatra’ is also going on,” Lekhi said.

“Today, eight new trains have been flagged off, which include six Vande Bharat Express. The new airport has also been built (in Ayodhya),” she added.

During a one-day visit to Ayodhya, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 46 projects worth Rs 15,700 crore. The events included the inauguration of Ayodhya Dham Junction, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and the flagging off of 6 Vande Bharat and 2 Amrit Bharat trains.

“Modi’s guarantee has so much power because Modi does what he says. Today, the country has faith in Modi’s guarantee because Modi puts in all his efforts to fulfil the guarantees he gives. This city of Ayodhya is also a witness to this,” PM Modi said.

“I am a devotee of every particle and person of India, I too am eagerly awaiting the day of Pran Pratishtha (consecration) at the upcoming Ram Temple,” he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and both the Deputy CMs of the state welcomed and felicitated the Prime Minister by presenting him with the statue of Bal Ram Lalla.

Preparing the people of Ayodhya for innumerable visitors in the future, the Prime Minister reiterated his emphasis on cleanliness and asked them to make Ayodhya the “cleanest city of the country.”

Simultaneously, the Prime Minister urged all pilgrimage sites and temples in the country to launch cleanliness campaigns from January 14 to January 22. He emphasized that Lord Ram belongs to the entire nation and asked that there be no litter around any of our temples or pilgrimage sites when he arrives.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16.

On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’ in the afternoon.

Advertisement