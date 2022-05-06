Balancing personal and professional lives the main challenge for Mothers:Sumanta Kar Secretary-General SOS Children’s Villages of India

Interview with Sumanta Kar, Secretary-General SOS Children’s Villages of India.

Q 1. SOS Children’s Villages of India has been addressing the most pressing challenges communities face through its Basket of Care Solutions. What do these Basket of Care Solutions include, and what is the role of the mother in these solutions or initiatives?

For over five decades, we continue to provide children without parental care or at the risk of losing it, a value chain of quality care services that goes beyond childcare alone, ensuring comprehensive child development. Our long-term customized care interventions such as: Family Like Care, Family Strengthening, Kinship Care, Short Stay Homes, Foster Care, Education & Youth Skilling, Emergency Childcare and Special Needs Childcare are aimed at transforming lives and making children into self-reliant and contributing members of society.

Having said the above, mothers form an integral part of all our initiatives. In our Family Like Care programme, more than 600 Mothers and Aunts extend unconditional care, love, security and support to app. 6000 children, across 22 SOS Children’s Villages in 32 states / UTs. The bond with the children is so strong that even after the children have grown up and are settled, a deep connect remains. Our Family Strengthening Programme, of which more than 17,000 mothers are a part of, aims at transforming lives and making children into self-reliant and contributing members of society by empowering caregivers of vulnerable families in communities. In a similar way, the mother forms the crux of all our interventions.

Q 2. How are mothers empowered to serve varied roles and address different kinds of challenges that come up during their personal and professional journeys?

Mothers, who are a part of the Family Like Care programme, are inducted as trainees after a rigorous recruitment process, post which they serve as Mother Trainees, and subsequently Aunts; this provides a lot of exposure in terms of challenges that are faced and customised solutions that can be applied. Post induction as Mothers, training and updating remains a consistent process, which is also vital to stay abreast with the latest in the domain of childcare and development.

In the remaining of our Basket of Care Solutions, the caregiver is empowered, so that she can strengthen her family. This empowerment is via financial support for an income generation activity; attachment with a Self-Help Group; sessions on child safeguarding, hygiene, health, nutrition, cyber security, PCSO etc.; education and tutorial support and others.

The idea is to empower the most important pillar of the family, the caregiver, so that strengthening of the family unit becomes more efficient, thereby ensuring a Domino Effect towards sustainable and positive change, irrespective of the type of solution being offered.

Q 3. What, according to you, are the challenges that mothers or caregivers face, and how can these be addressed?

In today’s fast-paced world, a lot needs to be done in a short span of time, as the latter is a huge constraint. I think the main challenge lies in balancing personal and professional lives, which could, ultimately, lead to stress and health issues. Time for the self to ensure physical, mental and emotional health is crucial. Another aspect is self-reliance which stems from gender equality and equity; this enables a caregiver to make decisions more confidently both, for herself and her family, which ultimately translates to sustainable and positive change for the caregiver, family and community. Economic empowerment of women is important, and this can be ensured through skilling, upskilling and reskilling.

Not one day, but each day should celebrate motherhood in the true sense of the word.

Q 4. What significance does Mother’s Day have for SOS Children’s Villages of India, and how is it observed?

Mother’s Day is a day in the year that is specially dedicated to the celebration of motherhood and mothers. At SOS Children’s Villages of India, each day is a celebration of motherhood and mothers, at so many different levels and in so many different ways. Having said this, children celebrate this day by making special greetings for their mothers, and thanking them for all that they do through simple, yet heart-felt tokens of appreciation via arts and crafts. Cultural events and special programmes are also organized to make the day even more special.

Q 5. Any message you wish to give on Mother’s Day?

Mothers are such an important part of our lives. Their hard work, determination, courage and grit need to be appreciated each and every moment. Helping them take care of themselves through ‘me’ time, and partaking in their responsibilities, where possible, goes a long way in making it easier for them to address challenges.