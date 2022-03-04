‘Babasaheb – The Grand Musical’: beautiful showcase of leader’s journey

Who does not know about the inspiring story of ‘Babasaheb’, the man who was one of the architects of the Indian Constitution. Dr. Ambedkar was a very well-known political leader, eminent jurist, Buddhist activist, philosopher, anthropologist, historian, orator, writer, economist, scholar and editor, too.

Babasaheb is a complete journey in himself and to bring this journey to more people, the Delhi govt. inaugurated a grand musical on the life and teachings of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on 25th February. This majestic musical play ‘Babasaheb: the grand musical’ will be performed till 12th March 2022 at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium for the public.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the first show and the over two-hour-long play based on the life of Dr Ambedkar was attended by other ministers as well.

On the occasion, the CM said, “I am delighted that such a grand show on Babasaheb’s life is being organised by the Delhi Government. We realised no matter how much we teach about his life in schools the best way to bring his life to the masses remains a creative representation. Babasaheb’s life an inspiring lesson on our society.”

“The more I read about Dr Ambedkar the more I believe that this quote applies to him as well. He was born in 1891 in the Mahar community. They faced discrimination and were considered untouchables. His family had barely anything to survive on,” says Kejriwal.

The play covered the entire journey of Dr Ambedkar from his birth to death, the play moves through the struggles he faced throughout his life for belonging to the Mahar community, which was considered untouchable.

The performance area has a 100-feet stage decked with multiple LED screens and a revolving 40-feet set. The show is replete with aerial stunts and energetic dance formations. The music for this performance has been specially composed by Indian Ocean band.

The show has a stellar cast with Rohit Bose Roy as the lead actor, Tisca Chopra & Teekam Joshi as narrators. This beautiful idea is directed by Mahua Chauhan.

To imbibe the values and message of Babasaheb, this show will also be shown to every Principal, students and teachers of Delhi Government schools on subsequent days.

The play is being enacted twice every day at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. till March 12 and the public can book tickets for free at www.babasahebmusical.in.