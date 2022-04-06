As spectre of virus recedes, hospitality industry likely to rise if it adheres to new world order

Following the pandemic, lockdowns and work from home routines resulted a nightmare for many sectors of the economy, the hospitality sector is no exception. The Pnademic reveals some of the weaknesses of global tourism and academia more generally in terms of curricula and has pointed out that most of the training methods, techniques, pedagogies, and subject areas may change in times of crisis in order to better prepare for response and recovery policies, strategies, and research.

Cost Control Efficiencies

Many restaurants shut shop when the controls are not in place. Only when the frontend and backend are well integrated, can it function efficiently and profitably.

Local Produce

Going for local produce eliminates storage costs, reduces wastage, and sustains the neighbourhood farming community. OMO Cafe lives by this belief.

Vegetarianism

The Woke Generation respects all life forms and believes in peaceful co-existence. Vegetarianism is a great way to nourish the body, mind, and soul ethically.

Brand Experience

Experiential brands imprint happy memories. The GT Road brings history alive, Ikk Panjab celebrates the lost recipes of an undivided Panjab while AM.PM. is the music buff’s hangout.

Meeting Spaces

Youngsters love spaces that enable them to network, interact and enjoy life while working. Cafes and bars are the workspaces of the future.

The hospitality industry needs to wake up and smell the coffee!

(By Mr. Rajan Sethi Founder and Managing Director, Bright Hospitality Pvt Ltd)