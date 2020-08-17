Ekam World Peace Festival organised an online peace meditation on Friday for ending economic insufficiency and nurturing dignity towards all people.

Ekam World Peace Festival, a 7-day celebration of peace, is a spiritual contribution from Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji to humankind.

Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji are mystic-philosophers. They co-created Ekam. They believe the Universe is animate with intelligence and this intelligence can interfere with human life when help is sought. Ekam channelises the Universal Intelligence.

On this occasion, John Peterson, a leading futurist and founder of Arlington Institute joined Krishnaji in a dialogue on World Peace.

Krishnaji, during the dialogue with Peterson, said, “An awakened wealth creator models economic growth on symbiosis, not exploitation. They thrive by helping others thrive. An awakened wealth creator naturally considers mother earth also as an equal shareholder in their wealth. So, they invest resources to care for her well-being too.”

Seekers come in multitudes to Ekam intending to access the Universal Intelligence and experience transformation in their consciousness.

To suit the current times, the festival has been hosted online to reach the innumerable peace meditators from across the world.

Each day of the peace festival is personally led by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji. The simple yet astounding wisdom and the powerful, deep meditations have captured the hearts of millions both in India and internationally.

Each day has specific peace intentions which have a direct appeal to our problems. The sixth day of Ekam Peace Festival was for ending economic insufficiency and nurture dignity and sufficiency for all people.