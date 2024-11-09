‘Want to see India on podium’

A global legend in women’s hockey, Rani Rampal announced her retirement last month after almost two decades at the helm of the Indian team. The end of her glittering career left a big vacuum in Indian women’s hockey which will be difficult to fill. In an exclusive interaction with Ajeyo Basu of The Statesman, the legendary forward talked about her career and life after hockey and more.

Q: Many top sportspersons find it difficult to walk away from their beloved sport after years at the very pinnacle. Did you go through similar emotions?

A: I have had a long, distinguished career of 15-16 years. It was a difficult decision to announce my retirement and walk away from it all. But I think this was the right time because I have no regrets in life and I have done everything I wanted in sports. After almost 15 years of wearing the Indian jersey with pride, it is time for me to step off the field as a player and begin a new chapter in my life and career.

Q: What were the most memorable moments of your career?

A: We finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. That was a big satisfaction and also a big disappointment at the same time. No one had expected us to go so far in the tournament, so proving the critics wrong was a great feeling. Beating a team like Australia in the quarterfinals gave us a lot of satisfaction. But we were determined to win a medal after reaching the semifinals. So losing the playoff for the bronze medal was really heartbreaking. The silver medal at the 2017 Women’s Asian gave us the belief that we can compete with the best. That confidence helped us win the silver medal at the Asian Games the next year.

Q: Like many sportspersons in India, you had endured a lot of hardships during your initial years. How did that shape you as a person and as a player?

A: I am fortunate that God gave me the opportunity to reach the pinnacle of the sport I love. But my journey from a difficult childhood to becoming an international hockey player was plagued by poverty. My father was a horse cart driver in my hometown of Shahbad in Haryana while my mother is a homemaker. However, social attitudes in conservative rural Haryana discourage girls from stepping outside the house. So it was really difficult to become a player in a physically tough game like hockey. My parents had to endure discouraging comments from our neighbours and relatives. But they always supported me. My family was extremely poor. Sometimes we ate only once a day. We did not know when or how we would be able to afford our next meal. Society also did not encourage girls to play sports or pursue outdoor activities. But I had passion and determination to achieve something in life. It has been an outstanding journey. I never thought I would play for so long for India. I have seen a lot of poverty from childhood but the focus was always to do something, to represent the country. The journey was full of ups and downs, but I am happy that I played for India and our national flag. That is something to always cheer about and I have gathered a lot of precious memories over the years as well. When I started, the situation I faced was not easy, but the support I got from my family and my coaches was immense.

Q: As you step out of the playing arena after a long and distinguished stint on the hockey field, who are the people you want to thank for guiding your career?

A: There are plenty of people who supported me in my career. The family comes first. My family has seen a lot of poverty, and had to struggle a lot. My father was poor but his thinking was very rich. He gave me the opportunity to play and make my name. My coach Baldev Singh sir has a big role to play in my life. I got a very good teacher. I am lucky to have a coach like Baldev sir. He guided and taught me life lessons also besides hockey. I had a wonderful career. There were plenty of high moments as well as lows. But Rani as a 7-year-old had never thought of playing for the country for so many years… the journey was indeed glorious. I never thought even in my wildest dreams that I would play 254 games for the country and score 200 goals. All these moments will always remain with me. There was struggle too because my childhood was full of poverty and hardships, but the passion for hockey never died. Country always came first for me.

Q: Any regrets in your career?

A: I want to see the Indian women’s hockey team on the Olympic podium. I tried a lot and came very close. I will be very happy the day the Indian women’s team achieves an Olympic podium finish because we have that capability.

Q: You have bid adieu to your playing days, but your association with hockey is far from over. You have now become a coach. How do you envision yourself in this new role?

A: I want to guide the next generation of women’s hockey players in my new avatar as a coach. I was lucky enough to get some really good guidance which helped me become a good player. Now I want to guide youngsters and help them. A good coach is very important for a sportsperson and I hope to guide the next generation and hopefully unearth the next Rani Rampal.

Q: The Hockey India League was recently launched and also includes a women’s tournament. How will this affect Indian hockey?

A: There are plenty of changes happening in women’s hockey. We never thought there would be a league for women’s hockey. Girls will get good exposure and financial help as well.