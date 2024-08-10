‘N Bengal neglected by Kolkata’

Two-time BJP MP Raju Bista is also a national spokesperson for the party. This young parliamentarian is articulate and calls a spade a spade. Manas R Bannerjee caught up with the Darjeeling MP and asked him pointed questions on some difficult issues.

Q: Following a statement by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, the Trinamul Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have blamed the BJP for attempting to divide Bengal by separating its northern part. Although Mr. Majumdar claimed his statement was misinterpreted, its implications are significant. If North Bengal comes under the Department for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), or the North East Rural Livelihood Project (NERLP), what might this mean?

A: See Trinamool Congress is fundamentally against the development and progress of North Bengal. Even the TMC MPs and MLAs from North Bengal are coming to this realization. TMC is a south-Bengal-oriented party, and they see the entire North as a colonial outpost, from where they will extract the resources and revenues, but they will not take any steps towards its development. In the 2024-25 WB budget of Rs 3.7 Lakh crores, the WB Govt has only allocated Rs 861 crores for the development of North Bengal. This is 0.002 per cent of the total budget. Even out of this, in reality, they will spend less than Rs 300 crores only; this is what they have done, if you check all previous budgets as well. How can the eight North Bengal districts develop with so little funds? So Sukanta Da has only echoed what the majority of the people in North Bengal have been feeling. The inclusion of North Bengal in the NE Council will expedite the development of our region, and bring additional funds, investments, and schemes like the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), the North East Rural Livelihood Project (NERLP) etc will be implemented. TMC is opposed to any development of North Bengal, so they are only trying to mislead the people of the state.

Q: Is this a political strategy to appease the people of North Bengal, or is it a plan to create a separate state of North Bengal? A: See what happens in the future is for the future to tell. But, currently, the people of North Bengal are discriminated against and deprived by the TMC Govt. Q: Why is a section of people demanding a separate state of North Bengal? Is this feasible?

A: The fact of the matter is, if you speak about feasibility, West Bengal state became unfeasible some 30 years ago, and the problem has been exacerbated in the past 12 years. CPI-M left West Bengal under a debt of Rs 1.95 lakh crore, in the past 12 years TMC has raised that debt to over Rs 7 lakh crores. If you look at their budget document, they are planning to borrow a further Rs 60,262 crores this year and use up the contingency funds as well. In 2023-24 they borrowed Rs 1.12 lakh crores, in 2022-23 they borrowed Rs 70,243 crore. Every year West Bengal is getting more and more under debt, and the government has no plans on paying it off. They have already turned the state bankrupt. North Bengal contributes substantial revenue to the WB Govt. We are rich in resources, hydro potential, forests, tea industry, cinchona/medicinal plants, cross-border trade and commerce, we are a major hub of tourism and travel. The growth potential of North Bengal is immense.

Q: Since the 1980s, a large section of the Gorkha community in the Hill, Terai, and Dooars regions has demanded a separate state of Gorkhaland. Similarly, the Rajbanshi community in Cooch Behar has been demanding a separate Kamtapur state. What might be the solution? As an MP of the Darjeeling Parliamentary Constituency, what is your perspective?

A: Our Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars regions are home to ethnic minorities – Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Adivasis, Rabha, Toto, Koche, and Meche communities. These communities have been deliberately suppressed and kept deprived by the succeeding WB Governments. The WB Govt under TMC has taken active steps to undermine their language, culture, and heritage, and even their ancestral lands are being snatched from them. Look at the tea gardens, cinchona gardens, forest villages, and DI Fund land residents they have been denied Parja Patta to their ancestral land since independence. WB Govt has not even implemented the Forest Rights Act passed by Parliament in 2006. WB Govt has refused to implement the four New Labour Codes passed by the Parliament in 2019-20, which would ensure higher wages and better living and working conditions for the tea garden and cinchona garden workers. So naturally people feel they will be better off in their state. The Central government has to intervene because we cannot allow this subjugation of a section of the population to continue.

Q: What is the Permanent Political Solution (PPS) demanded by the Hill people since 2019? As an MP, you have raised this issue in Parliament several times. Why is it being delayed? What is the reason behind this delay?

A: See the government of India looks at all issues holistically, before arriving at a decision. It consults all stakeholders and looks at the potential implications and fall-out of any decision. So it is taking time. But, whenever the solution is approved, it will be according to the Constitution of India and will address the aspirations of the people from our region.

Q: Is PPS a more powerful form of autonomy under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, compared to the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC) or the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)?

A: See both DGHC and GTA were supposed to be autonomous bodies. But, the WB Govt did not allow them to function autonomously. For example, land is a transferred subject to GTA, but today WB Govt is putting up notice boards in school premises claiming “this land belongs to WB Govt.” It is sending a direct signal to the people, that you are not autonomous, but you are controlled from Kolkata. So definitely when PPS is arrived at, it will ensure that control remains with the people. The form and share of PPS will be decided by the Union Home Ministry, so it is wrong to speculate on what it will be.

Q: Why does a section of people in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills want to merge with Sikkim? Have you studied this issue? What is your opinion?

A: People in Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills have shared history with Sikkim. Before the British took over Darjeeling and Kalimpong, our region was part of Sikkim. We share the same blood, history, heritage, geography, language, lifestyle, customs and traditions, so naturally, some feel merging with Sikkim will be better. But Sikkim is a state protected under Article 371F of the Constitution, and we must respect that. Why burden them with our issues and problems? Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars are capable of handling our issues, and we will handle them.

Q: You have often spoken about the “Chicken’s Neck,” which is a national security concern. Can you elaborate on this issue and the Central Government” plans regarding it?

A: We share four international borders – with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Tibet (China). In the past 12 years, we have witnessed a massive demographic shift here. Illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators are being settled, with active help from the ruling government in West Bengal. If this situation is not taken care of now, someday in the future, it will pose a grave national security risk for India. We have already seen people like Sharjeel Imam calling for “cutting off North East India from rest of India by taking over the Chickenneck”. The local MLA of Islampur is already referring to this area as “Muslim Rashtra” As the MP from the region, it is my duty to make the Central government aware of the ground realities, and I have been doing so through the Parliament, and also in person to the Ministers. The Central Govt is extremely sensitive to the threats facing our region, but since it concerns national security, I am not in a position to divulge the plans of the Central Govt on a public platform.

Q: Is the “Chicken’s Neck” a barrier to creating a small state like Gorkhaland?

A: On the contrary, it brings the region more in focus of the Central Government. West Bengal is ruled from Kolkata, and it is apparent that those governing from 600 km away are unable to take care of this distant but highly sensitive border region.

Q: A reliable source hinted that creating a separate state or a Union Territory comprising areas of North Bengal centred on the Chicken’s Neck might be a solution for national security. What is your opinion?

A: It will depend on the composition of the UT, which areas are included, or excluded, if the UT will have a legislature or not, will a UT be able to protect the rights of the indigenous communities or not. These are matters of inquiry, and I am sure the Central Government must be reflecting on all these issues.