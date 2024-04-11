INDIA bloc confident of winning all 7 seats in Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely is the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC). He is one of the prominent leaders in the Delhi Congress. As a minister, in the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress governments in Delhi, he had held various important portfolios, including Education. He was elected as an MLA for the first time from the Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency in Delhi. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he had unsuccessfully contested as a Congress nominee from the East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

In an interview with Santu Das of The Statesman, Lovely talks about the Lok Sabha elections, current political situation and key issues affecting the national capital.

Voting in seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to be held on 25th May.

Excerpts:

Q: Since the announcement of the alliance between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP has been attacking both the parties. The leaders of BJP have been saying that it was AAP which had earlier alleged the previous Congress governments at the Centre as well as in Delhi were mired in corruption. What would you like to say ?

A: It was not we, it was they (BJP) who said they will never entertain (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar. What happened ? They used to say that the BJP has nothing to do with Nitish Kumar. When it comes to aligning with someone, then it is alright. Now, the question is not what AAP was alleging about us or what we were alleging about them . The most important question is that the democratic setup in this country is in danger (under the ruling dispensation). It is not providing a level play field to the Opposition.

The accounts of the principal Opposition party (Congress) were frozen, they arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and (former Jharkhand chief minister) Hemant Soren. Why are the actions being taken during the elections ? It shows that their intention is not to provide a level playing field to the Opposition. So, the question is not what they are alleging and what we are alleging, the important thing is that “democractic system” is in danger, this election is more about that.

Q: Congress has been accusing the ruling BJP of leaving no stone unturned to ensure that there is no level playing field. According to Congress, what measures are required to ensure a level playing field in the elections ?

A: Congress has never defended anybody if he is involved in wrongdoings. If the Congress had been wrong in their accounting, who would have stopped the BJP from taking action six months before. Why only now, when the elections have been announced ? Who would have stopped them from taking action against Kejriwal and Soren after the elections? It shows that the intention of this government is not right. They want to take action to meet their political ends. They did this to fulfill their political aims.

Q: Your ally, AAP has announced candidates for Delhi ? When will Congress announce its candidates?

A: Elections in Delhi are in the sixth phase i.e on 25th May. We have enough time. We will announce our candidate very soon. Secondly, as far as Congress is concerned there are three political forces in Delhi: AAP, Congress and BJP. Congress is the only party which has held meetings in all the Assembly segments. It is the only party which has touched all the parliamentary segments. You will see a different result this time in elections. The Congress workers will not only work for party candidates but for the INDIA bloc candidates also.

Q: Your name is doing the rounds for being a Congress candidate. What would you like to say on this?

A: There are many rumours. Whatever the party high command will decide, I will work accordingly.

Q: What are the issues that the Congress will take up in Delhi for campaigning?

A: We will release our Delhi-specific manifesto. There are many issues including pollution and unauthorised colonies. As far as pollution is concerned, the responsibility of the Central government is definitely more because introducing new modes of transport , cleaning Yamuna comes directly under it. But, I am not giving a clean chit to the city government also.

Q: How many seats do you expect the INDIA bloc will win in Delhi ?

A: We will win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Q: The BJP is confident of making a hat-trick in this Lok Sabha polls. What would you like to say ?

A: Yes, the BJP should be confident. They are confident, that is why they have changed their six candidates. The BJP is confident because people of Delhi are suffering from pollution, the sword is hanging on the heads of people living in unauthorised colonies (whether their houses will remain or not) . The BJP is confident because everyday they are demolishing the slums. From the greenest capital of the world, it has become the most polluted capital of the world. That is why they are so sure. If they are so sure, why did they change their candidates?

Q: Do you think Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest would affect the polls in Delhi ?

A: The question is of misuse of agencies (by the government) to fulfill their own political agenda, which is very unfortunate. This election is more important than any other elections . This election is being fought to save democracy in India.