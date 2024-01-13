‘BJP will win all 11 LS seats’

Kiran Singh Deo, the recentlyappointed president of the Chhattisgarh BJP, has emerged as a prominent figure, one who is known across the state for his candid persona and proactive political strategy. Popularly called “KD” by friends and followers, Deo started his political journey with the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and worked as the party president of the Bastar district unit. He served as mayor of Jagdalpur from 2009 to 2014.

During his political journey, the BJP leader has demonstrated his adeptness in managing various responsibilities within the organisation. In the 2023 Assembly elections, he emerged victorious from the Jagdalpur constituency with 29,834 votes. In an exclusive interview with SHISHIR ROY CHOWDHURY, the 61- year-old leader extensively explores the BJP’s strategy for the coming Lok Sabha elections. The conversation delves into the dynamics between the BJP government and the organisation in Chhattisgarh, and addresses upcoming challenges. Excerpts:

Q. What is your primary focus as the Chhattisgarh BJP president?

A: As the Chhattisgarh BJP president, my focus rWhevolves around grassroots party endeavours. I express gratitude to our national leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party’s Chhattisgarh in-charges Om Mathur and Nitin Nabeen. I deeply appreciate the trust reposed in me as the state president. Engaging at the grassroots level, I seek guidance from seniors and actively connect with the public.

Q. While some senior legislators of the BJP did not secure positions in Chief Minister Sai’s Cabinet, the younger generation did. Is the BJP undergoing a generational shift?

A: Our party’s initiatives aim to touch every individual with welfare schemes, extending our participation across all segments of society. Effectively implementing the Prime Minister’s Jan Kalyan Yojana and ensuring that its benefits reach the intended recipients are at the forefront. Regarding the evolving second-line leadership in the BJP, our party believes in giving equal opportunities to everyone. Our senior leader and three-term CM of Chhattisgarh Dr. Raman Singh himself served in the organisation as president before he was chosen as the chief minister. Earlier, the deputy CM of the state Arun Sao also served the party organisation as president. The experience of seasoned leaders is a treasure for us and will be used in various capacities.

Q. How is the party gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and what is the primary focus during this preparation?

A: Gyarah mein se gyarah. We will surely win all the eleven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. While preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, our focus is on effective coordination within the party and adaptability to changing circumstances. The national leadership, guided by our respected leaders, sets the direction for us and we follow their directions with ultimate dedication. Seamless coordination between the government and organisation will be key to victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Q. How would you describe the current political dynamics in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the light of the recent Assembly elections?

A:With groundwork under way for the Lok Sabha elections, our party responds to the people’s needs. Overwhelming public support, thanks to the Jan Kalyankari (public welfare) schemes, reflects the positive trajectory under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. We are confident that the BJP will secure all eleven seats in Chhattisgarh.

Q. The recent Assembly elections saw the BJP winning 54 seats and forming the government. What does this success signify for the BJP government and organisation in Chhattisgarh?

A: Winning 54 seats in the recent Assembly elections underscored the acceptance of the BJP’s government and organisation in Chhattisgarh. The positive response from the public indicates its acknowledgment and support for the BJP’s governance and organisational structure. Our Sangathan will bridge the gap between the party’s programmes and the grassroots, ensuring the party’s message reaches every household.

Q. How do you look at your role in promoting the BJP’s programmes and connecting with party workers and the public?

A: My focus will be on promoting BJP’s programmes and connecting with party workers and the public at large while abstaining from negative discourse. My responsibility is to convey my party’s agenda positively and create a meaningful impact. Q. What are the BJP’s New Year resolutions and vision for Chhattisgarh in 2024? A: In 2024, the BJP in Chhattisgarh is committed to realise Prime Minister Modi’s guarantees to the people of the state, dedicating January to transformative endeavours. Our vision is to shape a new Chhattisgarh marked by good governance, welfare, and the eradication of injustice, terrorism, and corruption. We aim to set a positive and forward-looking trajectory for the state, focusing on inclusive development and the well-being of our citizens.

Q. Could you elaborate on the initiatives undertaken by the BJP to foster innovation and employment opportunities in Chhattisgarh?

A: Certainly, Chhattisgarh, under BJP governance, is on track to become the innovation hub of central India. Our initiatives go beyond traditional approaches, focusing on creating numerous employment opportunities. One notable effort is the establishment of an Atal Monitoring System, ensuring effective scheme implementation. This system is designed to adapt to the dynamic needs of our society, fostering innovation, and ensuring that Chhattisgarh thrives as a centre for new ideas and job creation.

Q. What specific actions will the BJP take to address concerns raised during the Assembly elections, particularly regarding lawlessness and corruption?

A: To address various concerns, particularly those related to lawlessness and corruption, the BJP is taking proactive measures. We have implemented the Atal Monitoring System, providing Chief Minister Sai direct oversight of initiative execution. This step ensures accountability and transparency. Furthermore, transparent competitive exams will be conducted to identify and nurture the talents of the youth, offering diverse employment opportunities. The BJP is steadfast in its commitment to tackling issues of lawlessness and corruption through robust and peoplecentric actions.

Q. How does the BJP plan to empower women and enhance their security and dignity in Chhattisgarh?

A: BJP’s commitment extends to the economic empowerment of women and ensuring their safety and dignity. We are implementing initiatives focused on enhancing their economic well-being. Additionally, comprehensive measures are being put in place to address security concerns and preserve the dignity of women. These efforts collectively strengthen the social fabric of Chhattisgarh, reflecting the BJP’s dedication to creating an environment that uplifts and protects the women of our state.