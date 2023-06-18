Tourists flock to Himachal’s Narkanda as temperature rises in plains

The pleasant weather conditions in the north Indian hill resort Narkanda are drawing the attention of tourists across India.

The tourists are rushing to the outskirts and they are not preferring to stay in crowded places like Shimla. The Hotels and travel business units are getting advance bookings for the month of June and July. “This June in comparison to the last June we have tourist arrival more than the previous year, we have tourists coming in from West Bengal, Gurugram, Delhi, Chandigarh and Mumbai also. Due to natural beauty, tourists prefer the hills away from cities. We have advance bookings coming in, we have trekking activities and have the Hatu temple and Tanuja areas. We have special discount offers to give regards to the senior citizens,” said Suresh Manager, Manager Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Tourists are preferring to stay away from crowded places in the state.

“In comparison to Delhi, we have a pleasant atmosphere here, the temperature is low, and the environment is enjoyable and relaxing. Keeping in mind all these things we have decided to stay here at Narkanda. In Shimla there is a rush so we decided to move forward. The air is pure and it is the right place to spend Holidays, This is a beautiful place,” said Suresh a tourist from Delhi.

Another tourist said that it is a beautiful place. It is clean and there is no rush, unlike other places.

“This is a beautiful place, it is clean, and there is no rush as it is in other places, we come to the hills during the holidays. You should come to the hills during the summer It is nice to be here at Narkanda, It is very hot in Delhi and it is pleasant here,” said Anita, Another tourist from Delhi.

Thousands of tourists annually visit the Hill state. As per data available with the tourism department of Himachal Pradesh during the year 2019 nearly 17,20,000 tourists including nearly 4,00,000 foreign tourists visited the state with a jump of nearly 5 per cent in comparison to the year 2018.

During the year 2021, a total of 56,37,102 tourists visited India. This year till now nearly 80 Lakh tourists have arrived in the state. An economy of over 11,000 crore is generated in the state of Himachal Pradesh in the tourism sector and it is considered a backbone for the economy in the state which contributes to 7.3 per cent in the state GDP.