Thunderstorms expected in Japan’s Kanto, Tohoku regions

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Monday said that warm and moist air may bring strong thunderstorms to some parts of the Kanto and Tohoku regions through Tuesday.

The JMA said the air is flowing into the regions along the edge of a high-pressure system and a tropical depression, which has weakened from Typhoon Kirogi, reports Xinhua news agency.

The warm and moist air is causing rain to fall mainly in areas along the Pacific in eastern and northern Japan, said the JMA, warning of potential mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas, lightning strikes, tornadoes and other strong gusts and even hail.

The weather officials said that as much as 100 mm of rain is expected in 24 hours through Tuesday morning in some areas of the Kanto region, the Izu Islands and along the Pacific in the Tohoku region.

The JMA added that Hokkaido may also experience sudden thunderstorms and gusts.