Female cheetah escapes from Kuno again

Female Namibian cheetah Asha, now rechristened as Aasha, has again slipped out of the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources, the female feline has been out of the KNP at least for the past four days. The forest staff is keeping an eye on its movements through the radio collar fitted on its neck.

The last location of Aasha was said to be in the green fields of Dhoria Ghazigarh in Bairad Tehsil of the neighbouring Shivpuri district.

Sources said the female cheetah has not hunted in the past four days and is probably starving, which is of serious concern.

This is the second time that Aasha has left the KNP. For the first time, Aasha had escaped from the KNP on April 6 but was brought back.