4 dead after extratropical cyclone hits Brazil

Hundreds of trees uprooted during monsoon floods in Shimla
The monsoon rain, floods and landslides have led to the uprooting of hundreds of trees in the north Indian hill…
At least four people died after an extratropical cyclone triggered floods and landslides in the southernmost Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, authorities said.
A man was electrocuted when his home was inundated while another young man and a couple died when their cars were swept away by floods on Monday.
The storms caused floods in more than 15 cities in the state that borders Argentina and Uruguay, including the state capital Porto Alegre, Xinhua news agency reported.
Advertisement
In June, 16 people died in the state after an extratropical cyclone made landfall.
Advertisement