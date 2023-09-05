4 dead after extratropical cyclone hits Brazil

At least four people died after an extratropical cyclone triggered floods and landslides in the southernmost Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, authorities said.

A man was electrocuted when his home was inundated while another young man and a couple died when their cars were swept away by floods on Monday.

The storms caused floods in more than 15 cities in the state that borders Argentina and Uruguay, including the state capital Porto Alegre, Xinhua news agency reported.

In June, 16 people died in the state after an extratropical cyclone made landfall.