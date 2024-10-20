Zayn Malik postpones US tour following Liam Payne’s death

Zayn Malik has decided to postpone the US leg of his much-anticipated ‘Stairway to the Sky’ tour due to the devastating news of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s passing. The singer shared the news via his Instagram stories, expressing his grief and the impact of this loss on his plans.

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour,” Malik wrote. He further assured fans that the new tour dates would be announced soon, with plans to reschedule for January. “Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all, and thank you for your understanding,” he added.

Malik’s decision comes on the heels of a tragic event that has left many in shock. Liam Payne, a beloved figure in the music industry, died after a fall from a hotel in Buenos Aires. According to a report from Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14, the singer died from trauma and internal bleeding, with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding his fall.

Advertisement

The autopsy concluded that the cause of death was polytrauma, with both internal and external hemorrhaging identified as contributing factors.

The inquiry into Payne’s death has been categorized as a “doubtful death,” raising questions about the nature of his fall, especially as he was reportedly alone at the time. Investigators discovered potential evidence of substance abuse in his hotel room, including what appeared to be narcotics and alcoholic beverages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Witnesses, including hotel staff and individuals who had been in his room earlier, are under investigation to piece together the events leading up to this tragic moment.

Zayn Malik has publicly shared his sorrow over Payne’s passing, revealing that he had been speaking to his late friend in his thoughts. “I lost a brother when you left us,” he shared in a moving tribute. “I can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly.”

The news of Liam Payne’s death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, with tributes flooding in from various celebrities and organizations. In response to the tragedy, “Britain’s Got Talent,” a show where former “X Factor” judge Simon Cowell currently appears, cancelled its auditions out of respect.

Liam Payne first rose to fame as a member of One Direction, formed during his audition for “The X Factor” in 2010. Alongside Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, they quickly became one of the world’s best-selling boy bands, achieving global success with over 70 million records sold before the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

After One Direction’s break, Payne launched a solo career, signing with Capitol Records U.K. and releasing his debut single “Strip That Down” in 2017. He continued to pursue his music career, with his first solo album, “LP1,” debuting in December 2019 and a new single titled “Teardrops” released in March 2024.