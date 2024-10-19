Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole calls out “media exploitation” of his death

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole pens a note slamming the “abhorrent” reports and “media exploitation” of his death. She urged people to be considerate of their seven-year-old son, Bear. Taking to Instagram, Cheryl shared a monochrome photograph of Liam and their son. Along with the snap, she shared the note.

In her message, she wrote, “As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.”

She added, “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”

In conclusion, her note read, “I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl.”

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne first when he auditioned for The X Factor UK in 2008, where she served as a judge. They began dating in 2016 and welcomed their son, Bear, in 2017. However, the duo parted ways in 2018.

Liam Payne died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old. It remains unclear whether the singer intentionally jumped or accidentally fell. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the autopsy revealed 25 injuries were “compatible with those caused by a fall from a height”. They added that “the head injuries were sufficient to cause death.” Additionally, it revealed that Liam suffered internal and external haemorrhages in various parts of his body. These include “the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs.”