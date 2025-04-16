Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge welcome baby boy Fatehsinh

There’s joy in the Ghatge-Khan household—and fans are cheering along! Actress Sagarika Ghatge and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan have officially stepped into the world of parenthood, welcoming their first child together, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan.

The heartwarming announcement came on Wednesday, when the couple took to Instagram to share the news and melt hearts with a beautiful family portrait.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagarika Z Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge)

In the shared photo, the new parents are all smiles, cradling their little bundle of joy in a picture that oozes warmth and celebration.

The caption was simple yet meaningful—introducing the world to ‘Fatehsinh Khan’ and expressing gratitude for the love pouring in.

Sagarika and Zaheer, who tied the knot back in November 2017, have always kept things classy and low-key. Their wedding was a mix of intimate charm and Mumbai glamour. A private ceremony sealed the deal, followed by a joint sangeet and a glitzy reception attended by close friends, family, and a sprinkle of Bollywood and cricketing royalty.

Fans of ‘Chak De! India’ will remember Sagarika as Preeti Sabharwal, the fierce and focused hockey player who won hearts in the 2007 Shah Rukh Khan-led sports drama. The role catapulted her into the spotlight, and she went on to act in a range of films, including ‘Fox’, ‘Miley Naa Miley Hum’, ‘Rush’, and ‘Irada’—the latter even clinched a National Award.

She’s also made a mark in Marathi cinema and took on her share of challenges in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6’.

Zaheer Khan, on the other hand, is a name that needs little introduction in cricketing circles. Known for his lethal swing and masterful control with the old ball, Zaheer terrorized batsmen across the globe from 2000 to 2014. His legacy as one of India’s finest pace bowlers remains untouched.

Whether swinging it both ways or nailing those reverse swing yorkers, Zaheer brought drama and delight to every match. In Test cricket, he stands as one of India’s most successful pacers, shoulder to shoulder with legends like Kapil Dev and Ishant Sharma.