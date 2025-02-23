Tamannaah Bhatia calls Mahakumbh Mela 2025 a ‘once-in-a-lifetime chance’

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia embraced the spiritual energy of Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Saturday.

Accompanied by her family, the ‘Baahubali’ star immersed herself in the sacred waters, seeking blessings and experiencing the grandeur of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Dressed in a simple yet elegant salwar kurta, Tamannaah actively participated in the Mahakumbh rituals alongside her family.

Speaking about the experience, she described it as a rare and profound moment. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” she shared with ANI. “Seeing so many people gathered with devotion and faith is overwhelming. Everyone comes here with their own prayers and hopes, and it felt special to be part of this collective energy.”

The Mahakumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, draws millions of devotees from across the world. It is believed that taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—washes away sins and grants spiritual liberation.

Coinciding with her visit, the teaser for Tamannaah’s upcoming film ‘Odela 2’ unveiled. In the film, directed by Ashok Teja, she portrays a ‘Sadhvi’, a role that adds an intriguing layer to her diverse filmography. The movie follows the 2022 hit ‘Odela Railway Station’, directed by Sampath Nandi.

Tamannaah isn’t the only celebrity in the spiritual magnetism of Mahakumbh. Earlier this week, actress Nimrat Kaur also took a holy dip at Sangam and reflected on the deep significance of the event. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she admitted that growing up in a Sikh household, she was initially unfamiliar with the rituals of the Kumbh Mela. However, the historic and mythological importance of the festival left her in awe. “This is the largest gathering of humanity that our mortal eyes will ever witness,” she wrote, expressing gratitude for the well-organized arrangements at the event.

The Mahakumbh Mela has also seen the presence of other Bollywood personalities, including singer Shaan, actors Vivek Oberoi, Vicky Kaushal, Vidyut Jammwal, and Juhi Chawla, who have made their way to Prayagraj to partake in the festivities.