Yashoda co-star Unni Mukandan talks about Samantha’s disease

Hitting the screens across India this week, Samantha starrer Yashoda is one of the most awaited and anticipated releases this season. Recently, in a social media post, Samantha revealed she’s suffering from an auto-immune disease – Myositis.

Sharing his experience of shooting with Samantha for the action-packed thriller Yashoda, her co-star Unni Mukandan talks about the professionalism and dedication of the actress.

Playing a surrogate mother, unraveling the secrets of the medical world, Samantha puts forth a power-packed avatar performing action stunts in the film. Malayalam actor Unni Mukandan plays a doctor in Yashoda, and the trailer also hints at a romantic angle between him and Samantha.

Talking about his experience of shooting with Samantha, Unni Mukandan says, “Samantha is a very dedicated and hard-working actress. She has prepared a lot for her role that includes the fights, action, and emotional scenes. She interacts well with other artists on set. We discussed ideas on the improvisation of action in a scene.”

With her recent post, it was revealed that Samantha was suffering from an auto-immune disease called Myositis while filming Yashoda. However, the devoted actress didn’t let her ailment hamper her work and continued her shoot without informing anyone.

Revealing the same, Unni Mukandan says, “I didn’t know it while shooting. Samantha was very professional. She never revealed that she was fighting such a disease. I felt sad after seeing Samantha’s post. She’ll fight with myositis and come back in good health.”

Marking Samantha’s first Hindi theatrical release, Yashoda is the biggest pan-India female-centric film ever made in India, releasing across the nation in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Mounted on a large scale with a lavish budget, the makers of Yashoda have opted for the best technical team and had roped in acclaimed Hollywood action director Yannick Ben to choreograph the action sequences.

Besides Samantha, popular actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma, and others play crucial roles in the film, with Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on 11th November 2022.