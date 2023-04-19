Samantha’s Shaakuntalam crashes at the box office

One of the most anticipated films of Samantha, Shaakuntalam, is not creating wonders at the box office as expected by everyone after its trailer was released. It is floundering to bring audiences to theatres and is having a fateful run at the box office.

On Day 5, the film barely managed to earn Rs 50 lakh in a single day.

Inspired by Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnanashakuntalam, Shaakuntalam narrates the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. The film was released in theatres on April 14 and got mixed response from the audience as well as critics.

The film had a pan-Indian release in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. On Day 5, April 18, the movie saw a huge dip.

According to early trade reports, the movie is estimated to have earned a mere Rs 50 lakh, which is quite low from the box office standard. Against this backdrop, the film is likely to incur huge losses. It could also be soon removed from theatres. The 5-day total collection now stands at Rs 6.85 crore net in India.

Meanwhile, Shaakuntalam had an overall 11.50 per cent Telugu occupancy on April 18.

Shaakuntalam is a Telugu mythological drama written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa, produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.