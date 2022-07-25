Yami Gautam thanks her fans for the success of ‘A Thursday’

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who kickstarted the year 2022 by giving an unprecedented performance as Naina in ‘A Thursday’ is still receiving love and appreciation from all quarters.

After a phenomenal success on the OTT, ‘A Thursday’ premiered on Television eventually garnering praise and attention from the audience for the same. With a lot of gratitude in her heart, Yami Gautam Dhar personally thanked each and every fan by responding to them on social media.

Yami Gautam Dhar’s A Thursday is the highest viewed film with 25 Million views on both IMDB and Ormax. It is the most liked film of the year and has enjoyed a successful run for weeks on the OTT streaming platform. In the list shared by IMDB a few days ago, ‘A Thursday was a part of the top 10 movies.

No wonder, Yami Gautam Dhar is ruling hearts and souls this year. Not only has the movie outranked other OTT content but there have been multiple stats that have been shared where ‘A Thursday’ has taken a top spot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has some very interesting lineup ahead with Lost, OMG 2, and other two projects which she has worked on and the official announcement is yet to be made.