With eye on Hollywood, PeeCee bursts out against Bollywood

Recently, Priyanka Chopra opened up “safely” about her shift to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting and expand her global outreach as an artist. The actress took a jibe at the Indian industry over alleged politics inside Bollywood that comes in the way of getting work. But the interview sounded more like the script of her movie, ‘Fashion’.

It looks as if the international actor is reliving scenes from her movie where Meghna Mathur, Priyanka’s character, has to go to clubs in order to get work and connect with people as they claim networks can get you work in the industry.

In Dax Shepherd’s podcast Armchair Expert, PeeCee said she wanted to take a break and that the opportunity to do music in the West just clicked at the right time. The actor said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Priyanka further said, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze in certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then so I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

She said she just grabbed the opportunity and used it as her way out of Bollywood at that time. “So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America’.”

The former Miss World shared that she didn’t do well in music too but someone asked her to stay back and give it a shot in acting.

The actress had to start from scratch to make her career in Hollywood. She used to give a lot of auditions. But this industry gave her opportunities based on her talents and not on her appearance.

She wanted to explore new opportunities and challenge herself in different ways.

In 2015, Priyanka Chopra was cast in the lead role of Alex Parrish in the American television series “Quantico”, which marked her entry into Hollywood. The show was a critical and commercial success, and Chopra’s performance was widely praised, helping her gain a foothold in the industry.

Since then, she has acted in several Hollywood movies, including “Baywatch” and “Isn’t It Romantic,” and has also worked on projects as a producer, including the hit TV series “Quantico” and the film “The White Tiger.”

Later, Priyanka has been seen in big budget Hollywood releases such as ‘Baywatch’, ‘Matrix: Revolutions’, ‘The White Tiger’ and will be seen in ‘Citadel’ and ‘Love Again’.