Will Smith reveals finding self-discovery with music

Apart from carving a niche for himself as an actor, Will Smith has also taken over playlists with his music. At the Grammy Museum for An Evening With Will Smith on Thursday, the multi-talented star performed some of his hits. These included ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ and ‘Miami.’ However, before he set the stage ablaze with his music, he revealed how channelling his pain into his music has changed the trajectory of his new tracks.

Talking about the importance of music in his life, the ‘Men in Black’ star said, “Music is a more honest place for me where I feel like I can say things that I wouldn’t say. I can express things, and there’s uncertainty and there’s sadness. The two things I would never let myself publicly be is sad or mad. Now I’m just starting to be more honest with myself. I have a lot of fun in life, but I’m sad sometimes and I can get mad sometimes.”

Moreover, he talked about navigating through his vulnerabilities through music and finding strength in them. Smith revealed, “I absolutely have a warrior’s heart. But with a warrior’s heart, the greatest thing you can do is surrender to reality, you surrender into the difficulty. As important as the successes and wins, I want everybody to see that I’m not different in that way.”

As the show progressed, Smith added, “For years I’ve done really deep-dive soul searching, more than almost any point in my life. And I’ve found a new well. There’s a well of authenticity that I’m trying to tap into, the most honest and authentic space within me.” For those unaware, Will Smith had a fallout after his infamous slap. During the 2022 Oscars, the actor walked up the stage and slapped the presenter, Chris Rock. He slapped Rock for a comment he made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett.

In conclusion of his speech, Smith said, “I’m noticing that the struggles that I have, the difficulties that I overcome, the things that I learn because I’m not stopping, my children are not moving away from me… Another big part of working on the music and working to understand myself and understand life more deeply, I feel like I’m becoming a valuable elder.”

On the professional front, Will Smith recently made his comeback with ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die.’ The film marked his return following the Oscars fiasco.