Will Johnny Depp Return to Pirates Post-Verdict?

A former Walt Disney Studios executive thinks Johnny Depp could soon return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise following his victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

On Wednesday, Depp, 58, won his defamation claims against Heard, 36. This concludes a contentious six-week legal battle in Virginia that put the actors’ lives in the public eye. (Heard also won one of her three claims of defamation, and her lawyer said on Thursday that she plans to appeal.) Later, Depp said in a statement that the jury “gave me my life back” and the “best is yet to come” for him.

While fans and industry insiders still have conflicting views on whether the star’s life will be back on track or not, Disney’s former executive has a different opinion on the same. The former executive feels that the actor could be asked to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise soon.

The Disney executive told People magazine that he feels that post the verdict given in favour of Depp, the popular franchise could return with a reboot and the actor could be a part of the same as Captain Jack Sparrow, the iconic character he played in the franchise. He added that Disney has this culture of getting back films that have a potential box-office treasure for any particular character.