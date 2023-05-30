Why Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were killed: All about their assassination

The upcoming Netflix original film titled “Chamkila” features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles and aims to portray the untold story of Amar Singh Chamkila, who was known as Punjab’s original rockstar. The film delves into the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, who emerged from poverty and achieved great fame in the 1980s for his unique musical style.

Tragically, Amar Singh Chamkila’s life was cut short when he was assassinated just moments before a scheduled performance in Mehsampur, Punjab. The film aims to shed light on his rise to fame, his impact on Punjabi music, and the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

Talking about his film, Imtiaz said: I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila’s daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow.”

Amar Singh Chamkila, who was born on July 21, 1960, was killed along with his wife Amarjot and two members of their band, on March 8, 1988, in an unresolved assassination.

At around 2pm on 8 March 1988, a van pulled up outside the village of Mehsampur, Punjab. In the car, accompanied by members of their band, were Amar Singh Chamkila—whose real name was Dhanni Ram—and his wife Amarjot Kaur.

“I got out of the car and started walking with my dhol, and behind me this 6ft-tall man opened up on the car with his AK-47,” remembers dholak player Lal Chand, who was part of Chamkila’s band since 1985.

None of the gunmen was ever arrested, and the case remains unsolved.